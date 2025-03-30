75 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 30, 2025
HomeSportsTennessee Vols Basketball Falls to Top-Seeded Houston 69-50, Ending NCAA Tournament Run
Sports

Tennessee Vols Basketball Falls to Top-Seeded Houston 69-50, Ending NCAA Tournament Run

News Staff
By News Staff
Tennessee Men's Basketball’s Historic Season Ends with Elite Eight Defeat to Houston. (UT Athletics)
Tennessee Men's Basketball’s Historic Season Ends with Elite Eight Defeat to Houston. (UT Athletics)

Tennessee Volunteers - UT VolsIndianapolis, IN – The Tennessee men’s basketball team’s fantastic 2024-25 campaign concluded Sunday afternoon in the Elite Eight, as the second-seeded Volunteers fell to second-ranked, top-seeded Houston, 69-50, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sixth-ranked Tennessee (30-8, 12-6 SEC) fell to a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Regional Final for the second straight year, this time at Lucas Oil Stadium to wrap up the third 30-win campaign in program history. Senior guard Jordan Gainey and fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier co-led all scorers with 17 points apiece in their final collegiate outings.

Houston (34-4, 19-1 B12) raced out to a 17-4 lead in the opening 8:50, forcing eight straight misses by the Volunteers, who went scoreless for 3:50 during a 1-of-12 start from the field. The Cougars extended their edge to 29-8 with 4:00 left in the frame, at which time Tennessee was 3-of-22 from the field, including 0-of-12 beyond the arc, and was in a 4:42 scoreless drought.

The margin reached 34-12 in the final minute of the frame. Senior guard Zakai Zeigler then hit a 3-pointer at the other end, the team’s first make after 14 misses to begin the contest, to send the teams into the intermission with a 34-15 score.

Tennessee had a strong defensive performance in the opening frame, limiting Houston to 41.7 percent (15-of-36) shooting from the floor, a 30.0 percent (3-of-10) clip from deep and just one (made) free-throw attempt. However, it posted lesser numbers of its own against the nation’s top-ranked scoring defense.

After a 1-of-18 start from long range, the Volunteers buried back-to-back 3-pointers on the way to cutting the deficit to 14, 41-27, with 14:10 to play. They trimmed it down to 13, 46-33, with 9:50 remaining amidst a stretch of 2:59 during which they did not allow a point.

Tennessee continued to chip away and dropped the deficit to 10, 50-40, with 5:42 left during a span of 2:16 in which it held Houston scoreless. However, the Cougars made 3-pointers on four consecutive trips past midcourt and the 12-4 run upped their cushion back to 18, 62-44, with 3:13 to go and ended any hopes of a comeback.

Gainey scored his 17 points on a 6-of-12 field-goal clip that included a 2-of-5 ledger from deep, plus made all three of his free throws. The NCAA Midwest Region All-Tournament Team honoree scored 13 of his point in the second half.

Lanier went 7-of-7 at the line, his second-most makes without a miss as a collegian, with each attempt in a second half during which he scored 15 of his 17 points. The Nashville, Tenn., native added seven rebounds, tied for the third-most of his lone campaign as a Volunteer. Junior forward Felix Okpara co-led all players with nine rebounds and two blocks, plus made his lone field-goal attempt and both his free throws.

Graduate guard L.J. Cryer scored 17 points to pace the Cougars, although Tennessee did hold him to a 6-of-17 field-goal clip. Redshirt junior guard Emanuel Sharp, who buried three of 3-pointers during Houston’s 12-4 surge, had 16 points and went 4-of-10 beyond the arc. Sophomore forward Joseph Tugler pulled down nine rebounds to lead all players.

Houston committed just five turnovers and had a 10-2 advantage in points off giveaways. Tennessee, which shot 75.0 percent (15-of-20) from the free-throw line, scored the lone three fast-break points in the contest

The Volunteers, for the first time ever, made the Elite Eight and won 30 games in the same season. Their 30 victories marked the third-most in campaign in program history.

To keep up with the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team on social media, follow @Vol_Hoops on Instagram and X/Twitter, as well as /tennesseebasketball on Facebook.

Previous article
Tennessee’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady at 3.7% for Sixth Straight Month
Next article
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Heads to North Carolina for Ironwood Invitational
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information