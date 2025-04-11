APSU Women’s Tennis Drops 5–2 Decision to Stetson in DeLand

DeLand, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 5-2 to Stetson on Friday at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center.
Austin Peay (8-12, 4-4 ASUN) took a doubles win as Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Cheri Darley and Alanna DiFrancesco, 6-4 on court one, but the Stetson (16-4, 8-1 ASUN) took doubles wins on courts two and three for the early lead.
The Governors took two singles wins on courts four and six. Bohlen came back to defeat Audelie Lesauvage, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8 on court four as Cheng overcame her early deficit to defeat Anastasija Adeikyte, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 on court six.
Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will face Florida Gulf Coast on April 13th at 9:00am CT at the FGCU Tennis Complex.
Results
Doubles
- Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba def. Cheri Darley/Alanna DiFrancesco, 6-4
- Anastasija Adeikyte/Katsiaryna Tuliakova def. Luca Bohlen/Sophia Baranov, 6-0
- Elicia Kim/Audelie Lesauvage def. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel, 6-4
Singles
- Cheri Darley def. Sophia Baranov, 6-1, 6-2
- Katia Tuliakova def. Denise Torrealba, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
- Alanna DiFrancesco def. Asia Fontana, 6-1, 6-1
- Luca Bohlen def. Audelie Lesauvage, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-8
- Clelia Lombardi def. Elena Thiel, 6-4, 6-2
- Yu-Hua Cheng def. Anastasija Adeikyte, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8