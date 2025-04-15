Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Wraps Up Regular Season With Sixth-Place Finish at RidgePointe

Jonesboro, AR – Patton Samuels posted his second-straight round of three-under 69 to finish tied for third and lead the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team, which shot 300 in the final round of the A-State Intercollegiate, Tuesday, and finished in sixth place with a score of 884 at RidgePointe Country Club.

Austin Peay State University finished three shots behind fifth-place Southeastern Louisiana and 17 shots behind fourth-place Samford. The Governors also beat seventh-place New Orleans by one shot and were shots head of eighth-place East Texas A&M. Arkansas State won its home tournament with a score of 36-under 828, and the Red Wolves’ Jack Maxey won the individual title with a score of 12-under 204.

Samuels carded five birdies in the final round to pick up one spot on the leaderboard and finish tied for third with a score of seven-under 209 in the regular-season finale. The third-place finish marked Samuels’ eighth top-five finish in nine stroke-play tournaments this season.

Reece Britt was next in line for the Governors, shooting a four-over 76 to finish in 23rd with a score of 223. Seth Smith also posted a six-over 78 and finished tied for 28th with a score of 224.

The final counting score for Austin Peay State University came from Payne Elkins, who shot a five-over 77 and finished tied for 41st with a score of 228. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Grady Cox shot a seven-over 79 and finished tied for 53rd with a score of 233.

Playing as an individual, Logan Spurrier posted an 80 in the final round and finished tied for 36th with a score of 227. Parker Elkins, who also played as an individual, shot an 82 and finished in 58th with a score of 238.

With the regular season in the books, Austin Peay State University is set to compete at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championships, April 22nd-24th, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.