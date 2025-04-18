71.3 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 18, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Join National Effort for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 26th
News

Clarksville Police Join National Effort for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 26th

News Staff
By News Staff
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit is proud to participate in the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025.

This nationwide initiative, led by the DEA, provides a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medications, helping prevent misuse and protect our community.  Simply drive up and drop off.

Drive-Thru Drop-Off Locations (10:00am – 2:00pm):

  • District 3 Precinct – 2937 International Boulevard

  • Special Operations Unit – 1584 Vista Lane

  • District 1 Precinct – 211 Cunningham Lane

Prescription drug misuse is a driving factor in the national opioid crisis. The Clarksville Police Department, alongside the DEA, remains committed to combating this epidemic by encouraging residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of unneeded medications responsibly.

Why It Matters

The United States continues to face a serious public health and safety crisis due to drug overdoses. National Drug Take-Back Day is a proactive step in reducing the risk of medication misuse, addiction, and overdose deaths in our community.  Together, we can save lives.

National Take-Back Day Results (October 26th, 2024):

  • Participating Law Enforcement Agencies: 4,425

  • Collection Sites Nationwide: 4,644

  • Total Weight Collected: 629,953 lbs. (314 tons)

  • Cumulative Total Since Inception: 19,200,440 lbs. (9,600 tons)

For more information visit:  www.dea.gov/takebackday

Previous article
APSU Opera Theatre Brings ‘The Ghosts of Gatsby’ to Life April 25th-27th
Next article
Clarksville’s Franklin Street Parking Garage to Close May 1st for Six-Month Renovation
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information