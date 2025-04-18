Clarksville Police Join National Effort for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day April 26th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit is proud to participate in the upcoming National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, scheduled for Saturday, April 26th, 2025.

This nationwide initiative, led by the DEA, provides a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medications, helping prevent misuse and protect our community. Simply drive up and drop off.

Drive-Thru Drop-Off Locations (10:00am – 2:00pm):

District 3 Precinct – 2937 International Boulevard

Special Operations Unit – 1584 Vista Lane

District 1 Precinct – 211 Cunningham Lane

Prescription drug misuse is a driving factor in the national opioid crisis. The Clarksville Police Department, alongside the DEA, remains committed to combating this epidemic by encouraging residents to clear out their medicine cabinets and dispose of unneeded medications responsibly.

Why It Matters

The United States continues to face a serious public health and safety crisis due to drug overdoses. National Drug Take-Back Day is a proactive step in reducing the risk of medication misuse, addiction, and overdose deaths in our community. Together, we can save lives.

National Take-Back Day Results (October 26th, 2024):

Participating Law Enforcement Agencies: 4,425

Collection Sites Nationwide: 4,644

Total Weight Collected: 629,953 lbs. (314 tons)

Cumulative Total Since Inception: 19,200,440 lbs. (9,600 tons)

For more information visit: www.dea.gov/takebackday