Clarksville’s Franklin Street Parking Garage to Close May 1st for Six-Month Renovation

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Franklin Street parking garage beneath the Clarksville Transit System bus transfer station will soon be closing for 180 days to undergo repairs.

The start date for the extended closure of the Franklin Street parking garage is May 1st, 2025. The repairs are expected to be completed by October 28th, 2025.

The CTS transfer station will remain open throughout the duration of the project. There will be intermittent closures of walkways and entrances during construction. Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance will be maintained for building access.

Monthly Franklin Street parking garage users will be allowed to park at the new First Street parking garage while the repairs are underway.

Most repair features slated for the Franklin Street parking garage pertain to work on the deck. There will be replacement of damaged wheel stops, as well as a new fire sprinkler system in the garage.

Planters will be removed from the front entrance of the building to help eliminate water intrusion in the structure.