APSU Women's Tennis Standouts Luca Bohlen, Denise Torrealba Honored for Academic Achievement
APSU Women’s Tennis Standouts Luca Bohlen, Denise Torrealba Honored for Academic Achievement

Austin Peay State University’s Luca Bohlen, Denise Torrealba Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors for Women’s Tennis. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisGreenwood, IN Luca Bohlen and Denise Torrealba of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team were named to the College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Tennis team on Tuesday. 

A sophomore from Berlin, Germany, Bohlen has a 3.95 GPA and is pursuing a degree in Finance. 

Bohlen had a 12-7 singles record this season, going 11-7 from the fourth court and 1-0 from the third court. She and doubles partner Pauline Bruns were ranked #22 in ITA doubles on December 5th, which is the highest ranking of a pair in program history. In addition to CSC honors, Bohlen was named to the Academic-All Atlantic Sun Conference team. 

A Neu-Isenburg, Germany native, Torrealba has a 3.87 GPA and received a Master’s of Business Administration. 

Torrealba had a 13-5 singles record from the second court with a 7-1 record in ASUN play. She has eight doubles wins this season with three wins in conference play. She was also named the Second Team All-ASUN

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

