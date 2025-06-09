Marsha Blackburn Report: Empowering the Donald Trump Administration to Quickly Deport Criminal Illegal Aliens

Washington, D.C. – Under the Joe Biden administration, the American people suffered from four years of open borders, rampant crime, and lawlessness.

This week, I introduced two bills to expedite the removal of criminal illegal aliens and fight back against Democrats who are trying to dox federal law enforcement agents with the intent to obstruct the Donald Trump administration’s work to get criminals out of our communities.

I spoke on the Senate Floor about Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his office doxxing federal law enforcement officers, which provided criminal gangs with information to target these officers and their families.

I also sent a letter urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the dangerous actions of the mayor and his office. Mayor O’Connell isn’t alone. The Democrat mayors of Chicago and Boston are undermining federal law enforcement by repeatedly stating that their police departments will not cooperate with ICE, and House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries also threatened to dox ICE agents. Watch my floor speech here, and read more about my new bills below.

Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, we saw the largest wave of illegal immigration in our nation’s history, forcing communities across Tennessee and America to bear the consequences. To address this crisis, I introduced the Rapid Expulsion of Migrant Offenders who Violate and Evade (REMOVE) Act to empower the Trump administration to expedite the removal of illegal aliens and carry out his mass deportation operation. With a record number of illegal aliens now living in the United States, President Trump must have every tool necessary to remove these criminals quickly from our country. Read more here, and watch my video about this here.

Blue city mayors are doing everything they can to obstruct the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens. This week, I introduced the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act to make it illegal to dox federal law enforcement officials following the reckless actions of Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his office to publicly release the names of federal law enforcement officers involved in arresting criminal illegal aliens. This also follows House Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ threat to identify ICE agents who wear masks during raids to protect themselves and their families from death threats. Doxxing these officers puts them at a higher risk of being targeted by criminal gangs, including MS-13 and Tren de Aragua. Read more here.

In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I confronted University of Pennsylvania law professor Kate Shaw about referring to conservative United States Supreme Court justices as “evil colleagues.” Despite being under oath, Professor Shaw denied making these comments, even though they were recorded. Given the radical threats and intimidation Supreme Court justices have faced at their homes from those seeking to influence their decisions, we must pass the Protecting Our Supreme Court Justices Act to ensure they can carry out their constitutional duties without intimidation, fear, or coercion. Watch video of this hearing here.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Senate Judiciary Committee, and House Oversight Committee are launching investigations into the scandalous cover-up of President Biden’s health decline. For years, we were called conspiracy theorists for even suggesting this is what was happening. I joined the Evening Edit with Liz MacDonald to discuss these bombshell investigations. We need to pull back the curtain on the cabal that was really running the Biden White House and operating the AutoPen. Watch my interview here.

