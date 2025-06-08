Nashville Sounds Crush Gwinnett Stripers 10-4, Take Five of Six in Dominant Series Performance

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds ended their series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a 10-4 win to take five of the six games in the series. It’s the first five-win series of the year for the Sounds, who move to 4.5 GB behind Lehigh Valley as the first half of the International League season begins to wind down. The two teams combined to use 15 pitchers in the series finale.

Nashville jumped out to a six-run lead in the bottom of the first inning against Hurston Waldrep who failed to make it out of the opening frame with all six runs being earned on just two hits but he did walk four, including back-to-back bases-loaded walks to score the first two runs of the game. Freddy Zamora made it 4-0 with a two-RBI double. Adam Hall and Raynel Delgado finished the inning with the other two RBI for Nashville.

The Sounds were held quiet again until producing another crooked inning in the seventh with four runs. Anthony Seiger doubled home Delgado ahead of scoring himself on Bobby Dalbec’s lone hit and RBI of the game. Ernesto Martinez Jr. put the 10th and final run of the game on the board for the Sounds with a towering two-run home run.

Garrett Stallings started the Sounds bullpen day with three innings and one run allowed on a hit. Elvin Rodriguez earned his first win of the year with Nashville after working a scoreless inning as the first reliever used. Tyer Jay made his first appearance of the week and tossed a scoreless inning himself. Craig Yoho worked in back-to-back days and once again spun a scoreless inning with a pair of strikeouts. Blake Holub was the final man out of the bullpen for Nashville and worked a three-up, three-down top of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Nashville will next head to Norfolk, Virginia to begin a six-game series against the Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore) on Tuesday, June 10th. Following that series, the Sounds will return home for the final series of the first half of the International League season when the Iowa Cubs visit Hit City.