Altra Foundation Awards $17,000 in Scholarships to Service-Minded Seniors

Onalaska, WI – The Altra Foundation has awarded 17 High School Seniors with $1,000 Tom Brock Community Service scholarships for 2025.

Altra Federal Credit Union and the Altra Foundation believe in the power of giving back. We encourage our staff and members to build strong communities through volunteer efforts. In alignment with this mission, the Tom Brock Community Service Scholarship recognizes and rewards young members who have demonstrated a dedicated history of community service.

In his remembrance, this scholarship was named in honor of Tom Brock, the first Altra Foundation Board Chair, who was instrumental in the formation of this scholarship. Throughout his personal and professional life, Tom was dedicated to serving others in the

community. His legacy of service lives on through this scholarship, which supports the next

generation of community-minded individuals.

The Tom Brock Community Service Scholarship is awarded to students in all communities we serve.

The 2025 scholarship award winners are:

Mallory Meighan

Georgia Galvan

Baily Sommerville

Alexis Trochinski

Sebastian Raney

Adalizza Velazquez

Fiona Cox

William Carlson

Addesyn Underwood

Nolan Sullivan

Noah Groves

Bailey Hoffman

Brody Sherrill

Katherine Cleofe

Kinley Vent

Ava Koopman

Abigail Erpelding

Since 2004, the Altra Foundation has awarded 261 scholarships for a total of $180,000.

About the Altra Foundation

The Altra Foundation is dedicated to providing financial wellness opportunities for youth and adults in communities we serve. The Altra Foundation’s definition of financial wellness is having the knowledge and skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, save, invest, and maintain good credit.

It’s important to remember that it’s never too late to learn how to handle your finances. If you are interested in learning more or donating to the Altra Foundation, visit www.altrafoundation.org

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $3 billion in assets and more than 156,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org.