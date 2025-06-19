Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 19th-23rd 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a brief round of showers to kick off the long Juneteenth weekend, followed by a stretch of sunny, summer-like days.

As temperatures steadily rise through Monday, the weather will be ideal for outdoor activities, barbecues, and time with family—just be ready for heat and humidity typical of Tennessee in June.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday (Juneteenth), mainly before 10:00am, as early morning clouds dominate the skies. By midday, conditions will begin to improve with skies gradually becoming sunny. Temperatures will climb to a comfortable 85°F, with a west-northwest wind around 10 mph helping to dry out the region for afternoon Juneteenth events.

Thursday night, skies will be mostly clear after dark, though patchy fog may develop after midnight, especially in low-lying areas. Temperatures will drop to around 66°F, and winds will calm after a light northwest breeze in the evening.

Friday morning will see patchy fog before 8:00am which gives way to sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to a near 89°F high, and calm winds will make it feel warmer in the sun. It’s shaping up to be a picture-perfect start to the weekend.

For Friday night, expect another mostly clear and quiet night, with lows near 69°F. No wind and no rain mean another ideal evening for outdoor plans or winding down under the stars.

The heat begins to build with sunny skies and a high near 92°F on Saturday. A light south wind around 5 mph will provide little relief, so anyone spending extended time outside should stay hydrated and take breaks from direct sunlight.

It will remain mostly clear Saturday night, with overnight temperatures only falling to around 73°F. A light south-southwest wind will become calm, keeping conditions warm and still into the early morning hours.

Another hot day is on tap Sunday, with sunshine and highs near 93°F. A south-southwest wind around 5 mph continues the pattern of summer heat without much breeze, making shade and water important.

Sunday night, the skies will stay mostly clear, with a low around 74°F. Winds will remain calm, and warm conditions overnight may make for a good time to enjoy the evening outdoors—if you don’t mind the humidity.

The heat peaks Monday, with temperatures expected to reach a scorching 94°F under sunny skies. There’s no rain in the forecast, so it will be a great day for pools, lakes, and air conditioning.

There will be mostly clear skies Monday night, with lows holding steady around 74°F, making for a warm but peaceful close to the stretch of summer weather.

After a brief, early-morning interruption on Juneteenth, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can look forward to a string of beautiful, hot, and mostly clear days. With temperatures rising into the mid-90s by Monday, it’s time to break out the sunscreen and summer gear. Whether you’re celebrating freedom, spending time with loved ones, or just enjoying the sunshine, the weather is on your side.