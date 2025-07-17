Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for July 17th-21sth 2025

Clarksville, TN – A stretch of hot and humid weather is in store for Clarksville-Montgomery County as we move into the weekend and early next week.

While the sun will dominate much of the daytime, residents should prepare for scattered afternoon thunderstorms and sweltering heat index values approaching 106 degrees through Monday.

Here’s your detailed Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather forecast:

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot, with temperatures climbing near 93 degrees. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible, with a 40% chance of showers and storms developing after noon. The heat index may reach as high as 106, so caution is advised. Winds will be light, shifting from the south-southwest to the east later in the day.

Thursday Night brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially after 1:00am. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and the overnight low will dip to around 74 degrees. Winds will be calm, offering little relief from the humidity.

Friday will feature a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. Skies will be partly sunny, and the high will be near 91 with another oppressive heat index peaking around 106. Winds will remain light, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures settling near 74 degrees. A light south wind will shift to calm conditions overnight.

Saturday holds a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees. Winds will increase slightly out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74. A gentle south-southwest wind around 5 mph will linger into the night.

Sunday also carries a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and a light west-southwest breeze around 5 mph.

Sunday Night brings a slight 20% chance of early showers or storms before 1:00am. The rest of the night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Winds will become calm after a light west-southwest flow.

Monday continues the trend with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. Skies remain mostly sunny, and the heat returns with a high near 94 degrees.

Monday Night will be partly cloudy with a warm low around 75, providing little overnight relief.

As temperatures soar and humidity levels climb, residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors during peak heat hours, and remain weather-aware for any pop-up storms, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Keep an eye on Clarksville Online for alerts and any sudden weather changes.