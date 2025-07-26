Fire Risk Alert: Over 600,000 Frigidaire-Branded Minifridges Recalled After $700K in Property Damage

Washington, D.C. – What was meant to chill your favorite drinks could end up sparking disaster. Curtis International has issued an urgent recall of several Frigidaire-brand minifridges after reports linked them to multiple fire and burn hazards—resulting in over $700,000 in property damage across the country.

The recall covers popular 6- and 9-can models with the following model numbers: EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149, and EFMIS175. The affected units, sold in a wide range of colors including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink, and silver, were a staple in dorm rooms, offices, and homes for convenient, compact cooling. But now, they may pose a dangerous threat.

“Frigidaire” is printed on the front of each recalled unit, and model and serial numbers can be found on a label on the back. Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the minifridge and check their unit’s serial number against the recall list. The defective appliances have already been connected to multiple incidents of overheating, sparking, and smoke—some severe enough to cause fires.

If you own one of these minifridges, don’t wait—a simple appliance should never put your home or safety at risk. Visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) or the Curtis International website to find out if your model is affected and to learn how to receive a refund or replacement.

Your peace of mind is worth far more than a few cold cans—act now to stay safe.