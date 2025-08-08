Austin Peay State University Graduates Jacob Gunter and Christian Taliento Accepted into Japan Exchange and Teaching Program

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced that two recent graduates, Jacob Gunter and Christian Taliento, have been selected for the highly competitive Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program.

Sponsored by the Japanese government, the JET Program invites young professionals from around the world to live and work in Japan as assistant language teachers (ALTs) or in cultural exchange roles. Participants receive full funding, including airfare, housing support, and a competitive salary, with the option to renew their contracts for up to five years.

Selection to the JET Program is rigorous, requiring a strong academic background, cultural adaptability, and a demonstrated passion for Japanese language and culture. Gunter and Taliento embody these qualities and bring with them extensive experience and deep ties to military service and higher education.

Gunter, a military family member, holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) with a concentration in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL). While completing his licensure requirements this past spring, he worked as a special education support specialist. Currently, he is pursuing a second bachelor’s degree in national security studies.

Taliento, a U.S. Army veteran who served for eight years, holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations, along with two master’s degrees – one in communication and another in leadership. He also earned two graduate certificates, one in conflict resolution and negotiation and one in TESOL. Taliento currently serves as an instructor in APSU’s Department of Communication.

Both credit their selection to the JET Program to the guidance of APSU faculty members Dr. David Rands and Dr. Chad Brooks.

“Dr. Rands is the most passionate and influential professor and mentor I’ve had,” Gunter said. “I’ve always liked Japanese culture, but until I experienced Dr. Rands’ study abroad trip, I didn’t truly know Japan. Theory will only get you so far.”

Taliento added that he appreciated Rands’ wisdom and guidance throughout the process, along with the mentorship he received from Brooks.

“To Dr. Brooks – thank you for your time, your patience, and your unmatched grant-writing expertise,” Taliento said. “Your support has opened doors for my future success. I look forward to collaborating again soon. Metal sharpens metal, sir.”

Earlier this year, Gunter and Taliento were invited to attend a meeting of the Japan-America Society of Tennessee (JAST), where they met with Consul General of Japan Shinji Watanabe. APSU is a proud member of JAST, a nonprofit organization that fosters cultural and business ties between Tennessee and Japan.

“Tennessee has the second-largest concentration of Japanese investment in the U.S., with more than 60,000 Tennesseans employed by Japanese companies,” Watanabe said.

At the same event, Senator Bill Hagerty praised young Tennesseans like Gunter and Taliento for stepping forward to serve as global ambassadors and building bridges between nations.

As they prepare to depart for Japan this fall, both graduates are eager to immerse themselves in Japanese society, serve as cultural ambassadors, and deepen their understanding of the language and culture. Their journey not only marks a personal milestone but also reflects Austin Peay State University’s growing commitment to global engagement and its continued support for veterans and military-affiliated students pursuing international opportunities.