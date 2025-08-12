CMCSS Names Amanda Woodard, Chris Bergeron, and Grant Epperson to Leadership Roles

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced three new administrative appointments for August 2025, highlighting experienced educators who will step into assistant principal roles.

Amanda Woodard has been named assistant principal at Glenellen Elementary School, while Chris Bergeron and Grant Epperson will serve as assistant principals at Rossview Middle School.

Each brings a strong record of leadership, instructional expertise, and dedication to student success, reflecting CMCSS’s commitment to fostering excellence in education.

Glenellen Elementary Assistant Principal

Amanda Woodard has been selected as an assistant principal at Glenellen Elementary School. Woodard has served at Glenellen since 2022 as an Academic Coach, Multi-Classroom Leader (MCL), and Building Testing Coordinator.

She began her career with CMCSS in 2017 at Norman Smith Elementary School as a teacher and K-2 STEM and Reading Lead Teacher. Among her honors, Woodard was named Teacher of the Year in 2020 and received the Green Apple Award in 2019.

She earned her M.A.Ed. in Educational Leadership Studies and M.A. in Education in Reading from Austin Peay State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southern Illinois University.

Rossview Middle School Assistant Principal

Chris Bergeron has been selected as an assistant principal at Rossview Middle School. Bergeron has served as a math teacher at Kirkwood High School since 2023. At Kirkwood, he served in multiple leadership roles, including District Lead Teacher, Math RTI Interventionist, and member of the School Leadership, Safety, and Accreditation Teams.

Before joining CMCSS, Bergeron began his career in 2016 at Lebanon High School as a teacher, soccer coach, ACT Coordinator, and mentor teacher. He was named Teacher of the Year in 2020-2021. He is experienced in supporting multilingual students and families and is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese.



Bergeron earned his M.A. in Educational Leadership from Austin Peay State University and his B.S. in Mathematics with a minor in Secondary Education and Portuguese from Middle Tennessee State University. He completed the CMCSS Introduction to Leadership Program and is currently in the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy.

Rossview Middle School Assistant Principal

Grant Epperson has been selected as an assistant principal at Rossview Middle School. Epperson currently serves as the Social Studies Lead Teacher at West Creek Middle School, where he also served in several leadership roles, including the school’s Leadership, Safety, Reunification, and AVID teams.

Epperson has also served as a curriculum editor for the district’s Social Studies assessments and as a mentor for new teachers through the CMCSS Induction Program. Before joining CMCSS, Epperson taught AP U.S. History and served as department chair at Madisonville North Hopkins High School in Kentucky.

He also worked as a Career Transition Specialist at Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center, where he completed leadership training focused on supporting at-risk youth in achieving their educational and career goals. He was named a Green Apple Award winner in 2022-2023.

Epperson earned his M.A. in Educational Leadership from Austin Peay State University, M.A.T. in Social Studies Education from the University of the Cumberlands, and B.A. in Secondary Education from the University of Kentucky.