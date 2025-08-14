77.7 F
News

TDOT to Close Lanes on I-24 in Davidson County for Bridge Repair August 15th–17th

Lane Closure

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct lane closures on Interstate 24 in Davidson County.

Beginning Friday, August 15th, 2025, at 8:00pm through Sunday, August 17th, at 5:00am, crews with Vulcan Construction Materials will close eastbound lanes on I-24 at Haywood Lane for bridge repair.

The closure will begin with three lanes, then one lane will reopen once concrete is poured, leaving a two-lane closure. That lane is estimated to open on Saturday morning.

This work is part of an ongoing resurfacing project covering I-24 from Haywood Lane to the Rutherford County line, included in TDOT’s 3-Year Pavement Program.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.00.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

