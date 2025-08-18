92.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 18, 2025
Clarksville Police Searching for Suspect in Tiny Town Road Shooting

Ka'Bari Jaquez Carr
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Ka’Bari Jaquez Carr (date of birth 8.19.03)

Carr is wanted on an aggravated assault warrant after firing multiple shots at a moving vehicle on Saturday, August 16th, 2025, at approximately 11:32am.

The incident occurred on Tiny Town Road near Tower Drive when Carr, a passenger in another vehicle, pulled alongside the victim’s car and fired several rounds. The female driver was not struck by the gunfire.

Detectives have determined that this was a targeted incident and not a random act. Carr was quickly identified, and warrants were obtained for his arrest. The vehicle he was riding in was located a short time later, unoccupied and abandoned.

Carr should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who has information or knows the whereabouts of Carr is asked to call 911 immediately or contact CPD Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

