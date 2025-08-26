78.2 F
Vietnam War Hero Kenneth David to be Inducted Into 101st Airborne Medal of Honor Rotunda

Medal of Honor recipient Specialist Fourth Class Kenneth J. David. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Today, Tuesday, August 26th, 2025, leaders, friends and families from around Fort Campbell will join together to welcome Medal of Honor recipient Kenneth David for his induction to the sacred Medal of Honor Rotunda.

The ceremony will be hosted on behalf of the Division command team in the atrium of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Headquarters, located at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Currently the rotunda houses the names and pictures of the Division’s 21 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor. Kenneth David will become the 22nd inductee.

On January 23rd, 2025, David was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden during a White House ceremony, recognizing his extraordinary heroism.

Kennth David, 75, native and resident of Giard, Ohio, was drafted into the Army in August of 1969 and received basic training at Fort Campbell, then advanced infantry training at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

In May 1970, while serving in Vietnam, then-Pfc. David was a radio-telephone operator with the 101st Airborne Division when his unit came under a fierce enemy attack. In a display of extreme courage, David handed off his radio and charged the enemy line, drawing fire away from his wounded comrades and a medevac helicopter. Though wounded himself, he continued to fight with hand grenades after running out of ammunition, refusing to retreat and embodying what was later described as “gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.”

