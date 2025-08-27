79.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
TWRA Urges Boating Safety Ahead of 2025 Labor Day Weekend on Tennessee Waters

Boating

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2025 summer boating season, is August 30th-September 1st. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency  (TWRA) is reminding all Tennesseans and its visitors to wear life jackets and boat in a safe and responsible manner.

The TWRA wants all those who visit the waterways to have an enjoyable time. However, TWRA officers will be present on the waterways looking for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.

Children under age 12 are required to wear a life jacket. In addition, there must be a life jacket onboard the vessel for each person.

Labor Day is regarded as the third major holiday weekend of the summer boating season. There was one fatality over Memorial Day weekend and two during the July 4th holiday period. There have been 17 boating-related fatalities compared to 16 at the same time in 2024.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

