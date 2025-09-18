Red River Republican Women Host Annual Wine Tasting with District 7 Candidates

Clarksville, TN – The Red River Republican Women hosted its annual wine tasting recently, and this year’s event, while filled with the usual auction items, good food, tasty wines, etc., was made extra lively by Congressman Mark Green’s July announcement that he is stepping down from his District 7 seat.

A packed Ruby Cora event center had local conservatives hearing from several of the Republican candidates that will be vying for the seat in an upcoming special election. The primary will be held on October 7th, and the general election will take place on December 2nd.

Candidates Jody Barrett, Gino Bulso, Stewart Parks, Lee Reeves, Matt Van Epps, John Wilt, and Tres Wittum all took their turn at the microphone, introducing themselves to the Clarksville-Montgomery County crowd and shedding light on their individual platforms.

Front-runners on the Republican side appear to be Matt Van Epps and Gino Bulso. Van Epps is a West Point graduate who previously served on Governor Bill Lee’s staff. He has received the endorsement of Congressman Mark Green. Bulso is a highly respected lawyer and two-term state representative from Brentwood.

Photo Gallery