92 F
Clarksville
Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeClarksville LivingRed River Republican Women Host Annual Wine Tasting with District 7 Candidates
Clarksville LivingPolitics

Red River Republican Women Host Annual Wine Tasting with District 7 Candidates

News Staff
By News Staff
James Bagby, Monica Sorensen, Belle Bagby and Sen Bill Powers
James Bagby, Monica Sorensen, Belle Bagby and Sen Bill Powers

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Red River Republican Women hosted its annual wine tasting recently, and this year’s event, while filled with the usual auction items, good food, tasty wines, etc., was made extra lively by Congressman Mark Green’s July announcement that he is stepping down from his District 7 seat.

A packed Ruby Cora event center had local conservatives hearing from several of the Republican candidates that will be vying for the seat in an upcoming special election. The primary will be held on October 7th, and the general election will take place on December 2nd.

Candidates Jody Barrett, Gino Bulso, Stewart Parks, Lee Reeves, Matt Van Epps, John Wilt, and Tres Wittum all took their turn at the microphone, introducing themselves to the Clarksville-Montgomery County crowd and shedding light on their individual platforms.

Front-runners on the Republican side appear to be Matt Van Epps and Gino Bulso. Van Epps is a West Point graduate who previously served on Governor Bill Lee’s staff. He has received the endorsement of Congressman Mark Green. Bulso is a highly respected lawyer and two-term state representative from Brentwood. 

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Clarksville’s APSU to Hold National Security Lectures with Dr. Bruce Bechtol on North Korea and Iran
Next article
Second Street Closure Set for September 19th in Downtown Clarksville for Courthouse Roof Work
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information