15 Tennessee Vols Football plays UAB at Neyland Stadium, Saturday

#15 Tennessee (2-1 | 0-1 SEC) vs. UAB (2-1 | 9-1 American)

Saturday, September 20th, 2025 | 1:45pm CT / 12:45pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – No. 15/15 Tennessee Vols football team caps a stretch of three straight home games when it hosts UAB on Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff for Saturday’s non-conference contest against the Blazers is slated for 1:45pm CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Gameday Timeline

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 8:45am.

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 8:45am.

Vol Village Opens – 9:15am.

Gates Open – 10:15am.

Vol Walk – 10:25am.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 11:05am (Map of Band March Route)

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 12:33pm.

National Anthem/Flyover – 12:35pm (P51 Mustang – single-seat fighter used during World War II)

Vols Run Through the T – 12:44pm.

Kickoff – 12:47pm.

All times above are Eastern Standard

Neyland Stadium, Preserved By Pilot

Neyland Stadium has been home of the Vols for more than 100 years and that legacy will live on thanks to a transformative partnership with Tennessee Athletics and Knoxville-based Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America.

In August 2024, Tennessee and Pilot announced the partnership that preserves the iconic venue’s name and enhances the stadium experience for future generations. Under the terms of the agreement, which is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged.

Neyland Stadium. Home of the Vols. Proudly preserved by Pilot.

Important Gameday Info

Earlier this week, University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced updates for fans coming to Neyland Stadium in 2025.

To ease congestion, gates will now open for all fans two and a half hours before kickoff at 10:15 a.m. Gate 20 will reopen to all fans, and students will continue to enter the stadium at the southeast corner at Gate 4. Students are encouraged to walk down Lake Loudoun Blvd. and turn left onto Phillip Fulmer Way at the Pat Summitt statue.

To adjust for additional congestion for fans entering the stadium, the Pride of the Southland Band’s march will begin on Pat Head Summitt Street at 11:05am. The band will then take a left onto Volunteer Blvd. and proceed down the Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway before entering Neyland Stadium at Gate 25. The salute to the hill will take place at the corner of Volunteer Blvd. and the entrance to the Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway.



For more information and the updated pregame policies, as well as suggested entry points based on seat locations, CLICK HERE.



For the most up-to-date information on all of Tennessee’s 2025 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.

Neyland Stadium Fan Enhancements, Updates, and Initiatives for 2025

Fans will notice a number of new features and amenities that have been completed for the 2025 season. Most notably, major updates have been completed in the South End Zone. Entry into Gate 9 has doubled in size while the southwest plaza has expanded to ease congestion. A new elevator has been added to the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium, allowing patrons to access all three levels on the south end of the stadium.

Fans will also notice new restrooms, a new UT Medical first aid station and a significantly wider concourse to help ease navigation around the south end of the stadium. A Vintage Volunteer trailer has been behind section M on the new south concourse of Neyland Stadium. The shop will offer vintage gear and unique items.

Beginning this fall, Neyland Stadium is now a cashless venue. Fans should be prepared as they approach concession stands, Vol Shop or any retail locations inside the stadium. All Tennessee venues will be cashless during the 2025-26 athletic year.

For more information on all updates and new initiatives in place at Neyland Stadium this season, CLICK HERE.

Tickets and Parking

Tickets for Saturday’s game are officially sold out. Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, are now digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will gain admission into Neyland Stadium via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android). Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon.

PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue. The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place and Ticketmaster.

A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here.

Tennessee Athletics App

Fans are encouraged to download the new and improved Tennessee Athletics App, which houses the GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in stadium light shows and much more.

Search “Tennessee Athletics” in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this LINK to download.

Gameday Events and Activities

Vol Village Presented by Toyota: Vol Village presented by Toyota, serves as the ideal spot to view the Vol Walk and the Pride of Southland Band march. Admission is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Located across from Circle Park, Vol Village features live music, food trucks and beverage stations, interactive displays and fun activities for all ages.

Vol Village will highlight a new artist or band each home game with a pregame concert series, providing Vol fans with the ultimate pregame atmosphere. This week’s featured artist is Lucas Sousa. Vol Village opens at 9:15am for Saturday’s game.

Truly’s Tailgate: Located outside Gate 9, fans are encouraged to visit the new and improved Truly’s area for food, drinks and more! Truly’s Tailgate has expanded with Texas Roadhouse and a number of other new food and beverage options for fans to enjoy before and during the game.

Fans may enter Truly’s prior to gates opening without having a ticket scanned. When gates open, fans will need to scan their ticket to enter Truly’s.

For any game starting later than noon ET, Truly’s will open four hours prior to kickoff. For Saturday’s game, the tailgate will open at 8:45am. Truly’s will stay open throughout the game, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks and additional restroom options. Truly’s will close at the end of the third quarter.

For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.

Broadcast Information

TV Info

Taylor Zarzour (PxP), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline reporter) will have the call for Saturday’s game on the SEC Network. Kickoff is slated for 12:47pm ET.

Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 106 or 190) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 960). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.

New Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Ramon Foster (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast.

The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Hubbs, begins two and a half hours prior to kickoff at 10:15 a.m. VFL Jayson Swain also returns as part of the official gameday radio team this season and will be a part of the network’s pregame, halftime and postgame programming.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Volunteer Gameday, a live, one-hour television preview show, will originate live from Neyland Stadium beginning at 10:30 a.m. The show will be hosted by Keith, VFL Heath Shuler and WVLT-Knoxville’s Brittany Tarwater. Volunteer Gameday will be available on Knoxville flagship TV station WVLT and across the state on the new Tennessee Valley Sports Network (TVSN).

Need To Know

Brazzell Dazzle

Redshirt junior wide receiver Chris Brazzell II is off to a torrid start to the 2025 season, as he is tied for the FBS lead in receiving touchdowns with five. He ranks second in the FBS in receiving yards (364), third in receiving yards per game (121.3) and tied for first in 50+ yard receptions (two).

The Midland, Texas, native, who is in his second season as a Vol after transferring from Tulane, has produced back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and two straight games with multiple touchdown catches. Brazzell had the best game of his career in last weekend’s SEC opener against Georgia, catching six passes for a career-best 177 yards and three touchdowns, scoring on plays of 72, 14 and 56 yards. The 177 yards represented the most by a Vol in a game since Jalin Hyatt’s infamous 207-yard, five-touchdown performance against Alabama in 2022.

Over the last four seasons (2022-25), Brazzell is now one of just three SEC players to record 175 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game. The others are Ole Miss’ Jordan Watkins at Arkansas on November 2nd, 2024, and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt versus Alabama on October 15th, 2022.

SEC Leaders on Rocky Top

Through three weeks, Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring offense (52.7 ppg – 6th FBS) and passing offense (358.7 ypg – 7th FBS). The Vols have scored at least 30 points in five straight regular season games.

Brazzell leads the SEC and is tied for the FBS lead with five receiving touchdowns while the Vols also boast the SEC leader in tackles (LB Arion Carter with 27), pass breakups (CB Colton Hood with five), sacks (DE Joshua Josephs with three) and forced fumbles (Josephs with two).

Big Plays are Back

Tennessee is averaging 568.7 yards of total offense, which ranks third in the SEC and sixth in the FBS, in large part to its big play success so far this season. The Big Orange are tied for the SEC lead in 10+ yard pass plays (42), 50+ yard pass plays (four), 60+ yard pass plays (two) and 70+ yard plays (two – had two during entire 2024 season).

Non-Conference Win Streak Continues to Grow

The Vols will look to continue their dominance against non-SEC foes on Saturday. UT has won 16 non-conference regular season games in a row dating back to a 56-0 victory over Tennessee Tech on Sept. 18, 2021. UT’s last non-conference regular season loss was to Pitt on Sept. 11, 2021, in what was Josh Heupel‘s second game at UT.

Tennessee is 19-3 overall vs. non-SEC foes under Heupel and has outscored non-conference opponents 1,084-331 in the Heupel era. The Vols have won 16 of their last 17 games overall versus non-conference competition with the only loss occurring last December at eventual national champion Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

Series History

Tennessee leads, 5-0 (on field) | 4-0 (NCAA)

The Vols have won all five prior on-field meetings against the Blazers and have scored 30 or more points in four of those five contests.

About UAB

The Blazers are led by third-year head coach Trent Dilfer, who played 14 years in the NFL and was the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2000. Prior to being hired by UAB, Dilfer coached at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville from 2019-22, leading the Mustangs to a pair of Tennessee high school state titles. The Blazers enter Saturday’s game with a 2-1 record following wins over Alabama State and Akron and a loss to Navy in their conference opener.

For Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna leads the Blazers’ offensively and comes into the game completing 70.7 percent of his passes for 892 yards and six touchdowns. Four different receivers have double-digit receptions, led by Corri Milliner’s 17 receptions for 268 yards and three scores. Redshirt senior running back Jevon Jackson leads the team’s ground attack with 46 carries for 277 yards and three touchdowns.



Veteran safety Pierre Royster is UAB’s leading tackler with 23 stops on the year while redshirt freshman defensive end Chris Burge paces the Blazers with 2.5 sacks to go along with 16 tackles. Pittsburg transfer cornerback Tamarion Crumpley leads the secondary with four pass breakups.