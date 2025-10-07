APSU Becomes First Tennessee University to Offer Military-to-Degree Equivalency for Staff Roles

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced a major hiring initiative that recognizes military service and ranks as equivalent to college degrees for most staff positions, becoming the state’s first higher education institution to offer this pathway to veterans.

Veterans whose service duties align with a university job posting can now qualify based on their military pay grades, with equivalencies ranging from E-4 (associate degree) to O-7 or WO-5 (doctorate).

“Nearly 40% of Fort Campbell’s soldiers choose to call Clarksville home after their time in service, and we have a responsibility to ensure these veterans can build meaningful careers here,” said retired Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, Austin Peay State University’s vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs. “ and recognizes that military leadership experience is just as valuable as traditional academic credentials for many positions.”

Dr.

“We’ve seen firsthand that veterans bring exceptional organizational skills, problem-solving abilities, and leadership experience that translates directly to success in higher education,” Roohparvar said.

APSU’s full list of military grade equivalencies for the college degrees required for staff positions includes:

Associate degree: E-4 or higher

Bachelor’s degree: E-6, WO-1, O-1, or higher

Master’s degree: E-7, WO-3, O-4, or higher

Doctorate: WO-5, O-7, or higher

Exceptions apply for positions that require professional degrees due to law or accreditation standards. Military pay grade equivalencies will be included in all applicable job postings and advertisements.

The university has also developed a free public webpage to explain these equivalencies and support veterans seeking employment beyond APSU. The resources include common military ranks and civilian job titles, along with a list of military duties that correspond to civilian responsibilities for resumes.

About Austin Peay State University

Austin Peay State University (APSU), located in Clarksville, Tennessee, is a leading institution of higher education in the Southeast and the state’s first VETS Bravo campus. The university offers over 50 graduate and 125 undergraduate degree paths including the country’s first registered apprenticeship for teaching, a fast-growing Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, and the state’s only accredited Doctor of Psychology (PsyD) in counseling psychology program.

Austin Peay State University is Tennessee’s No. 1 provider of higher education for military-affiliated students, who represent approximately 32% of the student body. The university supports service members, veterans, and their families through its Military and Veterans Affairs Division at the Newton Military Family Resource Center, the Ellington Student Services Building and the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell, the first university facility of its kind in the nation.