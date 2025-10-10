City of Clarksville Delays Cumberland Plaza Parking Garage Reopening to October 20th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The re-opening date for the City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Plaza Parking Garage is delayed one week, until Monday, October 20th, 2025.

However, the adjoining open-air surface parking lot at Second Street and Commerce Street will re-open to the public on the originally scheduled date of Monday, October 13th.

The additional time before reopening the Cumberland Plaza Garage is needed for curing final paint and concrete work.

Contractors have been re-sealing and re-striping the surface parking lot.

Through these final stages of the project at Cumberland Plaza, parking will also continue to be available in the connected First Street Parking Garage. Pedestrian access to the Montgomery County Courthouse will be maintained from Spring Alley, as well as Commerce Street.

The Cumberland Plaza renovation work began in early February 2025, and includes lighting and electrical improvements, concrete and masonry repairs, storm drainage system repairs, existing caulk joint removal and replacement, deck cleaning and re-striping, new landscaping, elevator cleaning, and installation of a traffic coating on all exposed decks.

The Cumberland Plaza Garage has a total of 203 parking spaces, plus 63 on the surface lot.

The City’s newer First Street Parking Garage has 586 public parking spaces.