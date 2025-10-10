17 Tennessee Vols Football Hosts Arkansas Before 24th Straight Sellout Crowd at Neyland, Saturday

#12 Tennessee (4-1 | 1-1 SEC) vs. Arkansas (2-3 | 0-1 SEC)

Saturday, October 11th, 2025 | 3:15pm CT / 4:15pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – A rested and refreshed Tennessee Vols football team returns to Neyland Stadium to host an Arkansas squad with a new-look coaching staff this Saturday afternoon at 4:15pm.

Saturday will be the only home game this month for the 12th-ranked Volunteers as they get set to play in front of the 24th consecutive sellout crowd at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee Athletics will host its fourth annual Champions Weekend, presented by Pilot, in conjunction with Saturday’s game against the Razorbacks. Teams and individuals who won SEC and/or NCAA championships during specific years, including the 1985 and 1990 SEC Championship football teams, will be invited back to Rocky Top to celebrate their achievements. More information on Champions Weekend can be found HERE.

Additionally, College Football Hall of Famer Doug Dickey will be honored during a first quarter timeout as part of UT’s dedication to a new Championship Corner on the southwest end of Neyland Stadium to its three national champion head football coaches.

Gameday Timeline

Will Call Opens at Gate 21 – 12:15pm.

Truly’s Tailgate Opens – 12:15pm.

Vol Village Opens – 12:45pm.

Gates Open – 1:45pm.

Vol Walk – 2:00pm.

Pride of the Southland Band March – 2:35pm. (Map of Band March Route)

Pride of the Southland Band Pregame Performance Begins – 4:06pm.

National Anthem – 4:08pm.

Vols Run Through the T – 4:17pm.

Kickoff – 4:20pm.

Neyland Stadium, Preserved By Pilot

Neyland Stadium has been home of the Vols for more than 100 years and that legacy will live on thanks to a transformative partnership with Tennessee Athletics and Knoxville-based Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America.

In August 2024, Tennessee and Pilot announced the partnership that preserves the iconic venue’s name and enhances the stadium experience for future generations. Under the terms of the agreement, which is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged.

Neyland Stadium. Home of the Vols. Proudly preserved by Pilot.

Important Gameday Information

Earlier this year, University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced updates for fans coming to Neyland Stadium in 2025.

To ease congestion, gates will now open for all fans two and a half hours before kickoff. Gate 20 will reopen to all fans, and students will continue to enter the stadium at the southeast corner at Gate 4. Students are encouraged to walk down Lake Loudoun Blvd. and turn left onto Phillip Fulmer Way at the Pat Summitt statue.

To adjust for additional congestion for fans entering the stadium, the Pride of the Southland Band’s march will begin on Pat Head Summitt Street at 2:35pm. The band will then take a left onto Volunteer Blvd. and proceed down the Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway before entering Neyland Stadium at Gate 25. The salute to the hill will take place at the corner of Volunteer Blvd. and the entrance to the Johnson-Ward Pedestrian Walkway.

For more information and the updated pregame policies, as well as suggested entry points based on seat locations, CLICK HERE.

For the most up-to-date information on all of Tennessee’s 2025 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.

Neyland Stadium Fan Enhancements, Updates & Initiatives For 2025

Fans will notice a number of new features and amenities that have been completed for the 2025 season. Most notably, major updates have been completed in the South End Zone. Entry into Gate 9 has doubled in size while the southwest plaza has expanded to ease congestion. A new elevator has been added to the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium, allowing patrons to access all three levels on the south end of the stadium.

Tickets and Parking

Fans will also notice new restrooms, a new UT Medical first aid station and a significantly wider concourse to help ease navigation around the south end of the stadium. A Vintage Volunteer trailer has been behind section M on the new south concourse of Neyland Stadium. The shop will offer vintage gear and unique items.Beginning this fall, Neyland Stadium is now a cashless venue. Fans should be prepared as they approach concession stands, Vol Shop or any retail locations inside the stadium. All Tennessee venues will be cashless during the 2025-26 athletic year.For more information on all updates and new initiatives in place at Neyland Stadium this season, click HERE

Tickets for Saturday’s game are officially sold out. Tickets and parking passes to all Tennessee Athletics events, including football, are now digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will gain admission into Neyland Stadium via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android). Your mobile device is the ticket on gameday. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!

Printed PDF tickets will no longer be issued or accepted for entry at any Tennessee Athletics venue. The only authorized sources for tickets to Tennessee Athletics events are the Tennessee Athletics Ticket Office, AllVols.com, the venue box office where the athletic event is taking place and Ticketmaster.

A complete step-by-step guide on how to best access and use your digital tickets and parking passes, including diagrams and FAQ is available here.

Tennessee Athletics APP

Fans are encouraged to download the new and improved Tennessee Athletics App, which houses the GBO Zone, allowing fans to play trivia, take part in stadium light shows and much more.

Search “Tennessee Athletics” in the Apple or Google Play Store or use this LINK to download.

Gameday Events & Activities

Champions Weekend Presented by Pilot: This year’s Champions Weekend celebration includes all championship winners—both team and individual/relay—from the following calendar years:

2015 – 10-year celebration

2005 – 20-year celebration

2000 – 25-year celebration

1995 – 30-year celebration

1990 – 35-year celebration*

1985 – 40-year celebration

1975 – 50-year celebration

*Covid year honorees

The group being honored this weekend has won over 25 team SEC/NCAA Championships and boasts a total of 277 champions. UT will also celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of its 2025 Hall of Fame Class. Champions Weekend is dedicated to honoring championship anniversaries of 10, 20, 25, 30, 40, and 50 years.

A complete list of 2025 Champions Weekend honorees can be found HERE. Those in attendance will be recognized on the field at Neyland Stadium during a halftime ceremony.

Vol Village Presented by Toyota: Vol Village presented by Toyota, serves as the ideal spot to view the Vol Walk and the Pride of Southland Band march. Admission is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Located across from Circle Park, Vol Village features live music, food trucks and beverage stations, interactive displays and fun activities for all ages.

Vol Village will highlight a new artist or band each home game with a pregame concert series, providing Vol fans with the ultimate pregame atmosphere. This week’s featured artist is CJ Conklin. Vol Village opens at 12:45pm for Saturday’s game.

Truly’s Tailgate: Located outside Gate 9, fans are encouraged to visit the new and improved Truly’s area for food, drinks and more! Truly’s Tailgate has expanded with Texas Roadhouse and a number of other new food and beverage options for fans to enjoy before and during the game.

Fans may enter Truly’s prior to gates opening without having a ticket scanned. When gates open, fans will need to scan their ticket to enter Truly’s.

For any game starting later than noon ET, Truly’s will open four hours prior to kickoff. For Saturday’s game, the tailgate will open at 12:15pm. Truly’s will stay open throughout the game, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks and additional restroom options. Truly’s will close at the end of the third quarter.

For complete gameday information, visit UTsports.com/gameday.

Broadcast Information

TV Info

Dave Neal (PxP), Fozzy Whittaker (analyst) and Morgan Uber (sideline reporter) will have the call on the SEC Network for Saturday’s game, which is slated to begin at 4:15pm ET.

Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 106 or 190) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 960). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App. Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Ramon Foster (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast.

The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Hubbs, begins two hours prior to kickoff at 2:15 p.m. VFL Jayson Swain also returns as part of the official gameday radio team this season and will be a part of the network’s pregame, halftime and postgame programming.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Volunteer Gameday, a live, one-hour television preview show, will originate live from Neyland Stadium beginning at 2 p.m. The show will be hosted by Keith, VFL Heath Shuler and WVLT-Knoxville’s Brittany Tarwater. Volunteer Gameday will be available on Knoxville flagship TV station WVLT and across the state on the new Tennessee Valley Sports Network (TVSN).

Need To Know

Scoring in Bunches

Tennessee enters this weekend’s contest against the Razorbacks as the only team in the FBS averaging more than 50 points per game (51.0). The Big Orange have scored over 40 points in five straight games for the first time in program history and have tallied 33 total touchdowns – 29 offensive and four defensive. The four defensive scores rank second in the FBS and tops in the Power Four (Louisiana Tech, 5).

Josh Heupel‘s teams have ranked in the top 12 in scoring offense in seven out of his eight seasons as a head coach dating back to his time at UCF. UT’s 255 total points are its most through the first five games of a season in modern era history (since 1933). In the Heupel era (57 games, 2021-present), the Vols are averaging 39.3 points per game and 479.3 yards per game. Those marks rank second and fourth, respectively, in the FBS during that span.

Success Following Open Dates

Under Heupel, UT is 4-1 following an open date and has outscored its opponents 147-105 in such instances. The Vols will look to avenge their only loss after an open date under Heupel this Saturday against the Hogs after falling on the road to Arkansas, 19-14, last season.

Causing Havoc

Tennessee’s defense is among the nation’s best at disrupting offenses and making plays in the opponent’s backfield. Entering Saturday’s game, the Big Orange lead the FBS with 4.2 sacks per game. UT’s 21 total sacks this year are tied for the SEC lead with Oklahoma and tied for second in the nation behind Western Michigan’s 23. The Vols have recorded at least three sacks in every game this season and also rank third in the SEC with 41 tackles for loss.

Aguilar Continues to Shine

UT’s offense continues to roll along thanks in large part to the impressive play of first-year quarterback Joey Aguilar. The veteran signal caller ranks among the SEC leaders in numerous statistical categories, including ranking second in the league in passing yards (1,459) and passing touchdowns (13). The Antioch, California native has thrown for 200 or more yards in all 29 of his career starts and is the FBS active leader in career passing yards per game (274.0) and total offense per game (291.0).

Series History

Tennessee leads, 13-7

Tennessee will be looking to snap a four-game skid against Arkansas and earn its first victory in the series since a 34-13 victory in 2007. The UT Vols are 6-2 all-time against the Hogs at Neyland Stadium, but Saturday’s contest will mark the first meeting between the two teams in Knoxville since 2015, a 24-20 Razorbacks win.

About the Arkansas Razorbacks

Like the Volunteers, the Razorbacks are also coming off their first bye of the season and used that time to make multiple changes to their coaching staff after parting ways with head coach Sam Pittman. Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino has taken over as the interim head coach, his second stint leading the program after compiling a 34-17 record from 2008-11.

Arkansas has been one of the better offensive teams in the SEC so far this season, ranking fourth in the league in total offense (514.6 ypg) and fifth in scoring offense (37.4 ppg). Redshirt senior quarterback Taylen Green is the catalyst of the Hogs’ balanced attack, leading the SEC in total offense with 367.8 yards per game. Green ranks fourth in the league with 1,398 passing yards and also ranks fourth in the conference with 441 rushing yards while accounting for 14 total touchdowns (12 passing, 2 rushing).Senior running back Mike Washington Jr. is also having a solid year with 393 rushing yards (6.4 avg) and four touchdowns on the ground. Charlotte transfer wideout O’Mega Blake has been Green’s go-to target in the passing game with a team-leading 30 receptions for 399 yards and three touchdowns.On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt senior linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. leads the team with 34 tackles to go along with two tackles for loss, one pass breakup, one interception and one forced fumble. Junior defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. leads the team and ranks second in the SEC with five sacks while veteran corner Julian Neal leads the secondary with 30 tackles and a pair of interceptions.