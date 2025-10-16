Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Maintenance for Ford Street and surrounding areas

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve maintenance work on Friday, October 17th, 2025, at 7:30am and will turn off water service on Ford Street and surrounding areas.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Friday October 17th at 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Ford Street (Carpenter Street to Shearor Street)

Hannum Street

Eighth Street (Marion Street to Farris Drive)

The water valve maintenance is in preparation of water valve replacement work to be scheduled and announced at a later date through normal channels. Please visit the Clarksville Gas and Water Department website at www.ClarksvilleGW.com for planned utility construction work.