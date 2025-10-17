Cleaning Hands For You Hosts Fundraising Comedy Night at Joker’s Comedy House on October 18th

Clarksville, TN – Laughter and giving back come together on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, when Cleaning Hands For You hosts a special fundraising event at Joker’s Comedy House, located at 2150 Fort Campbell Boulevard. Doors open at 6:00pm, with an evening of fun, inspiration, and entertainment kicking off shortly after.

The night features a performance by comedian DJ Pryor, promising plenty of laughs for attendees. Guests can choose stage seating for $30.00 or floor seating for $20.00. In addition to the comedy, the event will include door prizes and a silent auction, giving attendees multiple ways to support the nonprofit.

At 6:30pm, Doris Scheidler, the founder of Cleaning Hands For You, will share her personal story and explain why she started the organization. Cleaning Hands For You provides free home cleaning services to cancer patients, helping families during challenging times and bringing comfort when it’s needed most.

The nonprofit expresses heartfelt thanks to all donors and volunteers who make its work possible. Survivors and community members alike are invited to enjoy a night of fun, laughter, and fundraising while supporting a meaningful cause.

Join the community at Joker’s Comedy House on October 18th for an unforgettable evening dedicated to giving back and spreading joy.

About Cleaning Hands For You

Cleaning Hands For You is a nonprofit organization that gives the gift of free home cleaning to individuals undergoing treatment for any type of cancer, especially the terminally ill.

Cancer patients are often fatigued from treatments and medications. There’s only so much a cancer patient can do in a day between doctors’ appointments, to trying to get through the day without feeling too weak and tired. It drains their energy, sometimes for weeks on end, leaving cancer patients unable to live life as “normal” as possible as they were prior to cancer. The very last thing on a cancer patient’s mind, (especially for women who may be responsible for running a home) is keeping the house clean.

For more information, visit their website at www.cleaninghandsforyou.com