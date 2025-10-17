Clarksville Obituary: Lindsay Paige Neville

Clarksville, TN – Lindsay Paige Neville, 27, passed away peacefully on October 13th, 2025, in Clarksville, Tennessee, and is now home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born June 11th, 1998, Lindsay grew up in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, where her vibrant personality and infectious laughter made her unforgettable to everyone she met.
A true original, Lindsay marched to the beat of her own drum and never apologized for being exactly who she was. Her authenticity was magnetic—she was the friend who would light up any room, the life of every party, and the person who would fiercely defend anyone who needed a champion. Her faith in Jesus guided her actions, and she lived out her beliefs by standing up for the underdog and loving people without judgment.
Lindsay’s heart overflowed with love—for her animals, for music that moved her soul, and especially for children. She embraced her role as a stepmother with joy and devotion, making a profound impact on young lives. Even while battling epilepsy with incredible strength and courage, she never let her struggles dim her light or dampen her spirit.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7
Lindsay is survived by her parents, Michael and Kimberly Neville; her sister, Amy Warner, and brother-in-law, Mike Warner; her brother, Andrew Neville; and her boyfriend, Bryce Kilgore, who was by her side as she began her new chapter in Tennessee.
She also leaves behind a community of friends and family who were blessed by her presence and will carry her memory in their hearts forever.
Her laugh, her courage, and her unconditional love will echo in the lives of all who knew her.
Please visit Lindsay’s guestbook and share a memory with the family at www.sykesfuneralhome.com.
