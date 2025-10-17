11 Tennessee Vols Football Travels to Tuscaloosa for Primetime Battle Against #6 Alabama on ABC

#11 Tennessee (5-1 | 2-1 SEC) at #6 Alabama (5-1 | 3-0 SEC)

Saturday, October 18th | 6:30pm CT /7:30pm ET

Tuscaloosa, AL | Bryant-Denny Stadium | TV: ABC

Tuscaloosa, AL – One of college football’s most storied rivalries takes center stage as No. 11/11 Tennessee travels to Tuscaloosa for a primetime tilt on Saturday night against No. 6/6 Alabama at 8:30pm CT / 7:30pm ET on ABC.

Saturday’s “Third Saturday in October” clash will mark the 108th all-time meeting between the Volunteers and Crimson Tide with the two programs having squared off during every season since 1928 with the exception of 1943 when there was no season due to World War II.

Broadcast Information

TV Info

Sean McDonough (PxP), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline reporter) will have the call on ABC for Saturday’s game, with coverage slated to begin at 7:30pm ET.

Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 70 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 82) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 82). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App. Fans attending the game in Tuscaloosa are encouraged to listen to the radio broadcast via the Vol Network Stadiumcast on 89.7 FM.

Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Ramon Foster (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Hubbs, begins two and a half hours prior to kickoff at 5 p.m. ET. VFL Jayson Swain is also a part of the network’s pregame, halftime and postgame programming.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com? and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Volunteer Gameday, a live, one-hour television preview show, will originate live from Bryant-Denny Stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Keith, VFL Heath Shuler and WVLT-Knoxville’s Brittany Tarwater. Volunteer Gameday will be available on Knoxville flagship TV station WVLT and across the state on the new Tennessee Valley Sports Network (TVSN).

Need To Know

Fast Starts Key for Big Orange

Throughout the Josh Heupel era, Tennessee has consistently been one of the nation’s best first-quarter scoring teams. Under Heupel, the Vols have outscored their opponents 643-226 in the first quarter, including an impressive 100-24 margin through six games this year. UT has scored at least one first-quarter touchdown in all six contests this season with multiple touchdowns in the opening stanza four times.

Run Game Looking Strong

The Vols are coming off their best rushing performance of the season in last weekend’s victory over Arkansas. UT ran for a season-high 264 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry against the Razorbacks, led by a career-high 146 rushing yards from redshirt sophomore DeSean Bishop, who averaged an incredible 10.4 yards per attempt. Bishop enters this Saturday’s game ranked fifth in the SEC with 481 rushing yards this season while his five touchdowns on the ground are tied for eighth in the league.

Causing Havoc

Tennessee’s defense is among the nation’s best at disrupting offenses and making plays in the opponent’s backfield. Entering Saturday’s game, the Big Orange lead the FBS with 4.33 sacks per game. UT’s 26 total sacks this year lead the SEC and rank second in the nation behind Western Michigan’s 28.

Four Vols – Tyre West, Joshua Josephs, Dominic Bailey and Caleb Herring – rank among the top 15 in the SEC in sacks. Tennessee is the only team in the conference that boasts four players with three or more sacks this season. The Big Orange have recorded at least three sacks in every game this season and also lead the SEC with 50 tackles for loss after racking up nine last week.

Midseason Honors for Brazzell

Redshirt junior wide receiver Chris Brazzell II was named to midseason All-America teams by the Sporting News and the Associated Press this week following his impressive start to the 2025 campaign. Entering Saturday’s showdown in Tuscaloosa, Brazzell is tied for the Power Four lead and tied for second in the FBS with seven receiving touchdowns. He ranks 13th in the FBS and second in the SEC in receiving yards (536), as well, and is 12th in the FBS and second in the SEC in receiving yards per game (89.3).

Series History

Alabama leads, 60-40-7

Under Heupel, Tennessee has been able to turn the tide in the series with two victories in the last three meetings. However, the Vols will be looking to snap a lengthy draught in Tuscaloosa and win their first road game in the series since a 51-43 five-overtime classic back in 2003.

About the Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, enter Saturday’s matchup as one of the hottest teams in college football. Following a disappointing season-opening loss at Florida State, Alabama has reeled off five straight wins, including three consecutive victories over ranked opponents in Georgia, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Offensively, quarterback Ty Simpson leads the way and is having a breakout season. The redshirt junior signal caller leads the SEC and is tied for fifth nationally with 16 touchdown passes while having thrown just one interception. Simpson is also completing just over 70 percent of his pass attempts and ranks second in the conference in passing yards with 1,678, just two yards shy of UT’s Joey Aguilar.

Simpson has a deep and talented group of pass catchers, led by senior wideout Germie Bernard, who has reeled in 28 receptions for 412 yards and five touchdowns, which are tied for the second most in the SEC behind Brazzell’s seven. Ryan Williams and Miami transfer Isaiah Horton have also been productive with 21 catches each and a combined seven touchdowns.Alabama also features a stout defensive unit that allows just 17.3 points per game. The Crimson Tide’s pass defense has been especially stingy, ranking third in the FBS allowing just 135.7 yards per game. Junior safety Bray Hubbard leads the SEC with three interceptions and also has two pass breakups to go along with a forced fumble and 29 tackles. Veteran linebacker Justin Jefferson leads the team with 41 total tackles and also has an interception to his credit. Senior edge rusher LT Overton leads the Tide with three sacks.