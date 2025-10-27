56.5 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Kentner

February 6th, 1944 - October 22nd, 2025

Patricia Ann Kentner
Patricia Ann Kentner

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Patricia Ann Kentner, age 81 of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025 at her residence.

Patricia was born on February 6th, 1944 in Woodbury, TN to the late Floyd Mayo and Lucille Scott. Patricia was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Benjamin Kentner; son, James Daryl Mears; daughters, Darlene Mears and Tina Burger; brother, Jerry Mayo and sister, Betty Grizzle.

Patricia is survived by her son, Tony (Jen) Kentner; daughter, Tamie Yoho; sister, Linda LaFevers; 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life in Patricia’s honor will be held on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, at 6:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Lannom officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, from 4:00pm until the hour of service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the services may be made and viewed at wwwnealtarpleyparchman.com

