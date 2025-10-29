Austin Peay State University Students’ Animated Short ‘Nightcrawling’ Shines at 2025 Nashville Film Festival

Clarksville, TN – Nightcrawling, a short film produced by students in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) animation and visual effects program, was recently featured at the 56th Annual Nashville Film Festival, one of the longest-running and most prestigious showcases in the South.

The three-minute film tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two cryptid creatures. It was screened alongside nearly 140 selections from around the world during the festival, which ran from September 18th-24th.

Nightcrawling was originally produced in Professor Angela Hernandez-Scoggins’ Animation Production Studio course during Fall 2023. Creator Zuben Hook developed the concept from a simple question: “What if two cryptids met?”

“I don’t remember how I got there, but I remember thinking simply of the idea, ‘what if two cryptids met?’” Hook said. “I drew a few concept sketches of the two main characters, the Bigfoot and the Fresno Nightcrawler. During that stage I thought of the plot as basically, ‘the Fresno Nightcrawler comes across Bigfoot and gets scared, but they become unlikely friends.’”

The story is told from the perspective of a nightcrawler, a cryptid native to the Fresno area, who gets easily distracted by a firefly and finds itself lost in an unfamiliar part of the woods. It makes its way into a nearby campsite, only to get stuck in an idle fishing lure and meet the huge, glowing yellow eyes of the creature living there – a ferocious Bigfoot.

The film represents a collaborative effort between eight student animators, each bringing unique skills to the production. Under Hook’s creative direction and Riley Miller’s production leadership, the team included Brae Clark, Trinity Mobley, Jannell Parada, Alex Simpson, Jameson Wright and Chey Calvert. Musical artist Fossfeen provided the film’s score and sound design.

For team members like Parada, the project became more than just a course requirement.

“Nightcrawling holds a special place in my journey as an artist because it was my first major project and a real test of my storyboarding skills,” Parada said. “While the story itself was simple, the process taught me the importance of collaboration and communication within a creative team.”

The students worked to encourage one another and realize their vision.

“The reassurance and support I received from Riley and Jameson helped me feel capable and valued,” Parada said. “Their encouragement reminded me that my contributions mattered, and that sense of belonging made the experience deeply meaningful to me.”

The project’s success stems from the animation program’s emphasis on professional adaptability.

“Flexibility is a key soft skill that students learn through this course,” Hernandez-Scoggins said. “It helps them adapt to scenarios they’ll encounter in their futures, particularly in an industry where artists need multiple animation styles in their back pocket.”

For Clark, who worked as a background artist, the project provided crucial confidence.

“When I was near graduation, part of me was scared since I didn’t know what to do exactly after I graduated,” Clark said. “I had a worried dread that I wasn’t skilled enough for a role, but I think working on this film changed my perspective. I adored working with my team and they really helped me along the way to stay on track and encourage me. It helped me realize that I am capable, and seeing the final product that we made felt super satisfying.”

