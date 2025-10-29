Trunk or Treat Returns to Hilltop Supermarket with Candy, Costumes, and Family Fun

Clarksville, TN – Hilltop Supermarket is once again transforming its parking lot into a Halloween wonderland as it hosts its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 31st, 2025,from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at 400 Highway 149. This family-favorite event has grown into one of Clarksville’s most anticipated Halloween traditions, offering a safe, exciting, and candy-filled evening for children of all ages.

As the sun sets, the Hilltop Supermarket parking lot will come alive with creativity and community spirit. Local businesses and organizations will deck out their car trunks in elaborate Halloween themes — from spooky haunted graveyards and pumpkin patches to whimsical displays featuring superheroes, princesses, and classic movie monsters. Kids will parade from trunk to trunk collecting candy, posing for pictures, and showing off their costumes under the glow of twinkling lights and cheerful music.

The event is designed with safety and fun in mind. Families can enjoy all the festivities without worrying about traffic or dark neighborhoods. Hilltop Supermarket’s staff, along with local volunteers, work hard to ensure a secure, welcoming space where children can trick-or-treat freely while parents mingle, laugh, and take in the festive atmosphere.

“Halloween is about more than costumes and candy – it’s about bringing people together,” said a Hilltop Supermarket’s Cody Jackson. “Our Trunk or Treat event is a way to celebrate the season safely while supporting local businesses and strengthening community connections. It’s just our way of giving back to the local community that does so much for us.”

Beyond the candy, Hilltop’s Trunk or Treat embodies the spirit of togetherness. It’s a place where friendships are formed, laughter fills the air, and memories are made that last long after the last piece of candy is gone. Each year, the event draws hundreds of families, proving that community traditions are alive and thriving in Clarksville.

So, grab your little ghouls, goblins, and superheroes, and head to Hilltop Supermarket on October 31st for a night of frightful fun and sweet surprises. Costumes are encouraged, smiles are guaranteed, and the magic of Halloween awaits.

Businesses or organizations interested in participating and handing out candy can sign up by calling 931.552.9668. Don’t miss this spooktacular Clarksville tradition!

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Dollar General. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.