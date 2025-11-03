Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Highlight Leadership Excellence with October Appointments

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced several key administrative appointments, effective January 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen educational leadership across the district.

On October 31st, 2025, CMCSS named Maribeth Mathis as the new Pre-K District Administrator and Amelia Castleberry as the next principal of Northeast Elementary School.

Earlier in the month, on October 10th, Dr. Nabraunda Jackson was appointed principal of the new Freedom Elementary School, set to open for the 2026–2027 school year.

These appointments highlight CMCSS’s commitment to advancing instructional excellence and supporting student success through experienced and visionary leadership.

The following administrative appointments were made on October 31st, 2025.

CMCSS Pre-K District Administrator

Maribeth Mathis has been selected to serve as the new CMCSS Pre-K District Administrator, beginning January 2026. In this new role, Mathis will coordinate the implementation and evaluation of all pre-kindergarten programs in CMCSS’ hub-and-spoke Pre-K model. Currently, she serves as the principal of the St. Bethlehem Early Learning Center, the hub of CMCSS’ early learning programs.

Previously, Mathis served as the principal of Burt Elementary School from 2017 to 2024, and she has 22 years of school administrator experience in CMCSS. She began her career in public education in 1996 with a certification in Pre-K-3 and has taught kindergarten, second grade, and served as a Title I Reading Specialist.

Northeast Elementary School Principal

Mathis currently serves as a Leadership Coach for the Aspiring Assistant Principal Network at Austin Peay State University. She is a graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy and completed the Tennessee Assistant Principal Academy and the Tennessee Principal Academy.Additionally, she has completed trainings at the Ayers Institute for Teacher Learning and Innovation, Kagan Cooperative Learning Strategies, and McREL Balanced Leadership for Administrators. Mathis earned her M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and her B.A. in Early Childhood Learning and Development at Murray State University.

Amelia Castleberry has been selected as the principal of Northeast Elementary School, beginning January 2026. She will be replacing Dr. Jackson, who has been selected as the principal of Freedom Elementary School. Castleberry has served as an assistant principal at Pisgah Elementary School since 2023.

Previously, she served as a third-grade and a fifth-grade Multi-Classroom Leader at Pisgah. She began her career in education in 2003 and has taught all levels K-5 in CMCSS at Pisgah, Moore Magnet, and Liberty elementary schools and in the Cheatham County School District, where she also served as an Academic Coach. Castleberry was named Teacher of the Year in 2016 and 2023 and is a graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy, for which she currently serves as a mentor.

She has served in numerous school- and district-level curriculum, assessment, and leadership roles and as a Summer Institute Model Teacher. Castleberry earned her M.S. in Educational Leadership and Administration from Capella University and B.S. in Early Childhood Education from Austin Peay State University. She is currently pursuing her Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction at Capella University.

The following administrative appointments were made on October 10th, 2025.

Freedom Elementary School Principal

Dr. Nabraunda Jackson has been selected as the principal of Freedom Elementary School. Dr. Jackson will begin her responsibilities in January 2026 to ensure Freedom Elementary is prepared to welcome students for the 2026-2027 school year. She currently serves as the principal of Northeast Elementary School. Prior to this role, she was the principal of Byrns Darden Elementary School.

Under her leadership, both Byrns Darden and Northeast earned state recognition as Reward Schools. Northeast Elementary also received the prestigious Purple Star School designation for its exceptional support of military-connected families. Before becoming a principal, she served as an assistant principal and lead special education teacher at Byrns Darden.

Beyond her school leadership experience, she mentors aspiring administrators as a Leadership Coach and has served as an adjunct professor at Nashville State Community College and Austin Peay State University.

Dr. Jackson earned her Ph.D. in K-12 Educational Leadership from Capella University, M.A. in Special Education from Tennessee State University, M.S. in Human Development and Leadership from Murray State University, and B.S. in Education from Austin Peay State University.

She is a former Green Apple Award recipient, a Distinguished Classroom Teacher finalist, a graduate of the CMCSS Aspiring Administrator Academy and the CMCSS High Potential Assistant Principal Program, and she has completed the McREL Balanced Leadership for Administrators program. She is also an active member of several national professional organizations.