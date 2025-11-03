Clarksville Obituary: Patricia Ann Hagewood

Clarksville, TN – Patricia (Patsy) Ann Hagewood, a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Saturday, November 1st, 2025, at the age of 80. Born in Christian County, Kentucky on July 6th, 1945, Patsy dedicated her life to nurturing her family while also building a respected career in housekeeping services.

She retired from Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), showcasing her commitment to service. Patsy later continued her work at Opryland Hotel, where her dedication and hard work were evident to both her peers and the hotel guests.

Patsy was known for her warm heart and the deep love she had for her family. She cherished every moment spent with her daughter, Brenda Martin (James Walker), and her granddaughters, Brittany Walker, Michelle Walker, and Leslie Walker. Patsy’s legacy continues through her three great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.

Patsy was one of seven siblings, sharing enduring bonds with her brothers and sisters: Dorothy Bishop, Wanda Keatts (Billy), Robert “Buddy” Grimes (Linda), and Jimmy Grimes. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Letha Grimes, her son, Kenneth “Biscuit” Hagewood, and her sisters, Betty Neblett and Peggy Walker. The loss of these family members shaped her life and strengthened her ties to those who remained.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Patsy’s life at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, as well as on Thursday, November 6th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00pm at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Southside Cemetery. Family and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

While her presence will be deeply missed, those who knew and loved Patsy will carry her memory in their hearts, honoring the love and joy she brought into their lives. Condolences may be made to the family on Patsy’s tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.