APSU Football Fans Get Special Gameday Perks for Stacheville Salute to Service at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Ahead of this Saturday’s 3:00pm Austin Peay State University football matchup against Central Arkansas, APSU Athletics has provided the following ways fans can enhance their gameday experience at Fortera Stadium.

Stacheville Salute to Service

Help us FILL THE FORT and show our support for the military! Help us FILL THE FORT and show our support for the military! Saturday’s game will include an on-field tailgate experience for veterans and active-duty service members, sponsored by C&D Tools & Storage.

In the Military Appreciation Zone, C&D Tools & Storage will provide all military members and their families with complimentary food and drinks during the first half of the game between the Governors and Bears, along with a giveaway for attendees. The Military Appreciation Zone will be located next to the Buffalo Wild Wings VIPeay Endzone in the south endzone of Fortera Stadium and is open to all veterans and active-duty service members.

In front of Fortera Stadium, there will be unique opportunities for members of the Clarksville community to have current soldiers from Fort Campbell and see combat vehicles!

Gameday Sponsor – Bojangles

Bojangles is the sponsor of Saturday’s game at the Fort. Bojangles will be giving away free gift cards to Bojangles at entrances on the West side of the stadium — all while supplies last.

Tailgate Alley

An Austin Peay football tradition in its 14th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot). Saturday’s tailgate theme is Stacheville Salute to Service. Tailgate Alley will include a kids’ area with inflatables and face painters.

Governors’ fans can take their reserved spots in Tailgate Alley at 11:00am. At 12:00pm, the Austin Peay State University campus police will close the lot to allow further parking in the evening.

Coors Light Tailgate Experience

A new pre-game experience for football gamedays at Fortera Stadium! The Coors Light Tailgate Experience will provide fans with a premium tailgating option between the Jenkins Family Fieldhouse and Fortera Stadium.

In addition to a premium tailgate experience where fans can eat and drink, Coors Light tailgaters will include exclusive pre-game field access and the opportunity to meet different Governors’ student-athletes weekly.

Stache Street

Stache Street is back for the 2025 season! Located beside Tailgate Alley, Stache Street offers food trucks such as Island Breeze Hibachi, Brutha’s BBQ, Yum Yum, Windy City Vibez, Janae’s Italian Ice, and The Taste of Florida. Also, The City of Clarksville will be bringing mini excavators to Stache Street! All fans are welcome to enjoy the machinery brought to you by the Street Department and City of Clarksville

Gov Walk

The Governors will arrive on Drane Street at 12:30pm for head coach Jeff Faris to lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the Govs on their way into The Fort!

Buffalo Wild Wings VIPeay Zone

Buffalo Wild Wings will provide all-you-can-eat food and drinks – including beer – in the south end zone of Fortera Stadium under the scoreboard, and will open 90 minutes before kickoff before closing at the end of halftime.

For more information on how to get your tickets for the Buffalo Wild Wings VIP Experience Zone, call the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329)!The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday!

Tickets and Other Information

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $120.00!The City Forum Kids Zone will be located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which is full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay State University football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Tickets for Saturday’s game are available through Ticketmaster. Select here for more information on mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster. The will-call will open from 3:00pm-6:00pm on Friday and reopen at 9:00am on Saturday. Fortera Stadium is introducing a clear bag policy this season.

Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches. Upon entering the stadium, metal detectors are new this season at Fortera Stadium.