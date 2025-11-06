49.2 F
Clarksville
Thursday, November 6, 2025
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 6th – 19th, 2025

From Sunshine to Storms and Chilly Nights

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents are in for a week of changing weather, moving from mild, sunny days to scattered storms and a sharp drop in temperatures by the weekend. Here’s a day-by-day look at what to expect.

Thursday will be bright and pleasant with sunny skies and a high near 68 degrees, accompanied by an east-southeast wind of 5 to 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Overnight, Thursday night brings increasing clouds with a low around 50 degrees, as winds shift to the south at 5 to 10 mph, still gusting as high as 20 mph.

Friday starts mostly cloudy, with a high near 71 degrees, but showers are likely, with thunderstorms possible after 3:00pm. The south-southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph could gust up to 25 mph, and precipitation chances are 70%.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms continues before 9:00pm Friday night, then a chance of showers until midnight, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 48 degrees. Winds become calm after shifting from west-southwest at around 5 mph.

Saturday looks bright again with sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees, as winds remain light, calm at first, then shifting to southwest at 5 mph.

There is a 30% chance of showers before midnight Saturday night, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures dropping to around 40 degrees. Winds shift from southwest to northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees, but northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, will make it feel brisk.

Sunday night remains mostly clear with a low around 25 degrees, as northwest winds continue around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

The work week begins Monday, with continued chill and sunny skies, and a high near 44 degrees.

Overnight, Monday night will be clear and cold, with temperatures dropping to around 24 degrees.

The week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will feature a mix of mild sun, scattered storms, and a noticeable cold snap heading into the weekend. Residents should be prepared with layers, umbrellas, and jackets to handle both the warmer daytime highs and the crisp, chilly nights.

