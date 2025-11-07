66.6 F
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Carmack

July 31st, 1945 — November 4th, 2025

Kenneth Wayne Carmack
Kenneth Wayne Carmack

McReynolds Nave and LarsonClarksville, TN – Kenneth Wayne Carmack, age 80, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025, at his home.

No services are planned at this time.

Kenneth entered this life on July 31st, 1945, in Hog Jaw, Arkansas to the late Monroe and Dorothy Carmack. He was a Veteran of The United States Army and was employed for Tennessee Iron Works for 56 years. Kenneth was considered by many to be one of the best welder fabricators in Tennessee.

He was a Baptist, loved his family, game nights and was musically talented. He enjoyed playing the guitar, banjo, and piano. Kenneth loved watching Westerns on television and reading Western Books. He also enjoyed renovating homes with his wife and daughter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, James Roy Carmack, Carey Pat Carmack, and Steven Lee Carmack.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Ann Smith Carmack; daughter, Kim Wilson (David); granddaughter, Madison Henry; great-grandchildren, Anzleigh Anthony and Oliver Anthony; siblings, Doug Carmack, Joe Carmack, Robert Carmack Julie Carmack, Linda Faye Lenard, Anita Wilborg, and Martha Lambert.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

To order memorial trees in memory of Kenneth Carmack, please visit our tree store.
 

