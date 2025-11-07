Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Slayden Circle area wide Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Slayden Circle for water main leak repair work.

The following streets and roads will be affected.

Slayden Circle (Hillwood Drive to Hillwood Drive)

Jostin Drive

Cainridge Drive

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.