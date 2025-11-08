APSU Football Rallies from 11-Point Hole to Beat Central Arkansas 41-38

Clarksville, TN – Chris Parson recorded his fourth 300-yard passing performance of the season, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team erased an 11-point, first-quarter deficit to earn a 41-38 United Athletic Conference contest against Central Arkansas, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

Austin Peay (6-4, 4-3 UAC) faced a 14-3, first-quarter deficit after a turnover on downs and three-and-out on its opening two possessions, but responded early in the second quarter, with Chris Parson connecting with Nate Garnett Jr. for an eight-yard touchdown reception.

Garnett Jr.’s touchdown reception sparked a 24-0 second quarter for Austin Peay State University, who retook the lead just three minutes into the period after recovering a fumble on Central Arkansas’ (3-7, 2-4) next possession with Kaden Williams rushing for an 11-yard score two plays later.

Austin Peay State University held Central Arkansas to 40 total yards in the second quarter, including just 13 on its final three possessions, to take a 27-14 lead into the halftime break following a 37-yard field goal by Carson Smith in the final 30 seconds of the half.

Central Arkansas scored 17 unanswered points to begin the second half, with a touchdown by Bears’ running back Landen Chambers giving UCA a 34-31 lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

On the seventh play of the final quarter, Parson connected with Shemar Kirk at the five-yard line, who bobbled the ball for nearly nine yards before securing possession in the back of the end zone for the fourth lead change of the evening. The Bears then responded – capitalizing on an APSU muffed punt – with a nine-yard touchdown reception by Ty Durham to take a 38-34 lead with 9:19 to play.

Taking over on its own 32-yard line, a 15-yard reception by Kamari Maxwell was followed by gains of nine and 25 yards by Williams and Jase Skoglund, respectively, before Parson launched himself into the endzone on a 19-yard touchdown run for the game’s final score.

Parson finished the day 23-for-32 with 301 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also paced APSU’s ground attack with 19 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Williams led the Govs’ running backs with 39 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while Javious Bond rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries.

Kirk paced the Govs’ receivers with nine receptions for 144 yards, while he and Nate Garnett Jr. – who had five receptions for 48 yards – both had a touchdown reception in the win.

Defensively, Charles Crews III had a team-high eight tackles and two quarterback hurries, while both he and Chase Allen had a tackle for loss.

Central Arkansas quarterback Austin Myers went 19-for-35 with 213 yards and three touchdowns. Chambers paced the Bears on the ground with 18 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Malachi Henry led UCA’s receivers with nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, the Bears were led by Gary Lewis and Trevion Traylor’s 10 tackles. Traylor also had a team-high 1.5 tackles for loss.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team is back at Fortera Stadium for Senior Day when it hosts Samford in a November 15th nonconference contest at 1:00pm. The Week 12 contest between the Governors and Bulldogs will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 0, UCA 7 – 1 play, 50 yards, 0:09

Central Arkansas forced an Austin Peay turnover on downs on the first possession of the game, and quarterback Austin Myers connected with Malachi Henry for a 50-yard touchdown reception on the Bears’ first offensive play of the game.

APSU 3, UCA 7 – 7 plays, 52 yards, 3:33

The Governors took over on the Bears’ 40-yard line following an Ellis Ellis Jr. forced fumble. Chris Parson connected with Shemar Kirk for a 15-yard pickup on the drive’s first play and later advanced to the UCA 14-yard line after a 17-yard Kirk reception and an additional 14 yards following a Bears’ personal foul. Three plays later, Carson Smith trotted out and connected on a 25-yard field goal.

APSU 3, UCA 14 – 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:36

Central Arkansas running back Landen Chambers rushed for a 53-yard pickup on third-and-two to the APSU 14. Three plays later, Cameron Young scored a two-yard touchdown, extending the Bears’ advantage to 11 midways through the first period.

APSU 10, UCA 14 – 13 plays, 75 yards, 5:52

Courtland Simmons gained 27 yards on the first two plays of APSU’s first touchdown drive of the game, with the first coming on an 11-yard carry and the latter a 16-yard catch from Chris Parson. An eight-yard reception by Nate Garnett Jr. then put APSU at the UCA 35. APSU picked up 15 yards on the first two plays of the second quarter to set the Govs up with a first-and-goal from the UCA four-yard line before Parson scrambled to the right and connected with Garnett Jr. for a four-yard touchdown.

APSU 17, UCA 14 – 2 plays, 35 yards, 0:31

A UCA fumble gave APSU a short field at the Bears’ 31. Kaden Williams accounted for all 35 yards on the touchdown drive, beginning with a 24-yard reception and then barreling his way into the end zone on an 11-yard carry.

APSU 20, UCA 14 – 8 plays, 14 yards, 2:47

A 17-yard punt return by Javious Bond set the Govs up at the UCA 34. After gaining 14 yards over its next seven plays, Carson Smith connected on a 37-yard field goal to extend the Govs’ lead to six midway through the second quarter.

APSU 27, UCA 14 – 8 plays, 85 yards, 2:42

A 54-yard reception by Shemar Kirk opened APSU’s fourth scoring drive of the second quarter. Following Kirk’s pickup, the Govs kept the ball on the ground, with Bond picking up eight yards on second-and-seven from the UCA 14-yard line. Parson then rushed on back-to-back plays with his final, a five-yard carry, extending APSU’s lead to 27-14 with 23 seconds remaining in the half.

APSU 27, UCA 17 – 11 plays, 56 yards, 3:32

After both teams opened the second half with punts, Central Arkansas picked up a quartet of first downs on its second drive, with its final one setting the Bears up at the APSU 13-yard line. UCA then cut its deficit to 10 on a 29-yard field goal.

APSU 27, UCA 24 – 1 play, 43 yards, 0:09

Central Arkansas recovered an APSU fumble and threw up a 50-50 ball, which was hauled in by wide receiver Tyrell Pollard for a 43-yard touchdown.

APSU 27, UCA 31 – 9 plays, 72 tards, 4:16

Central Arkansas gained 54 yards on its first four plays to reach the APSU 13-yard line. After gaining five yards on third-and-four from the APSU seven-yard line, the Bears retook the lead on a one-yard rush by running back Landen Chambers.

APSU 34, UCA 31 – 10 plays, 85 yards, 3:24

A 20-yard, third-down reception by Nate Garnett Jr. extended an APSU drive deep on its own side of the field, while a five-yard reception by Shemar Kirk three plays later advanced the Govs into UCA territory. Parson again connected with Kirk four plays later, who caught a bobbled pass to give the Govs a 34-31 lead two-and-a-half minutes into the fourth quarter.

APSU 34, UCA 38 – 4 plays, 24 yards, 1:44

Central Arkansas took over on the APSU 24-yard line following a muffed punt. UCA quarterback Austin Myers then connected with Ty Durham for a nine-yard touchdown reception to retake the lead.

APSU 41, UCA 38 – 4 plays, 68 yards, 1:49

Austin Peay State University responded to the Bears’ touchdown with a four-play, 68-yard drive that began with a 15-yard Kamari Maxwell reception. Two plays later, Parson connected with Jase Skoglund before then calling his own number for a 19-yard touchdown rush carry, giving APSU a 41-38 lead with 7:25 remaining in regulation.