Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to Compete at International Tennis Federation W15 Clemson

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Heads to ITF W15 Clemson Tournament November 10th-16th. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team travels to the International Tennis Federation W15 Clemson, November 10th-16th, 2025, in Clemson, South Carolina.

Katie Oliver will represent Austin Peay State University and Auckland, New Zealand, in the tournament. Oliver is ranked 23rd nationally and is a priority alternate. 

The Governors most recently attended the Conference Invitational Championships. 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

