Blinker Light Fluid Productions Opens All-in-One Creative Studio in Downtown Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville, KY – Jun Espinosa is kind of an amazing guy. When I met him, he was still in the army and used to show up at the open mic at Revel House in Clarksville, armed with an acoustic guitar. I was always struck by his BIG voice. It still blows my mind. This dude can belt out some vocals, and they are gorgeous. He’s also a songwriter, a great photographer, a filmmaker, a music producer, and has a podcast.

Blinker Light Fluid Productions, which has just opened in downtown Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and has all of those things in one place… Photo studio, Film studio, podcast set up with room for his podcast partner, Jay Ammo, and guests.

Oh, and did I mention music production? I did? This is a place that does it all! Dave Hulslander and Josh Darnell, as well as long-time friend Jay, of course, have been instrumental in getting the new place together. Jun’s wife, Bethany, has been along for this fantastic endeavor as well.

There are also plans for a kids workshop for film production, which Jun has been studying since his time in the military. A music video for Trace Adkins is also in the works!

Jun decided on Hopkinsville for a couple of reasons: one, he lives there, and two, Hopkinsville is steadily growing. The cultural exchange between the two towns (Clarksville and Hopkinsville) is very important to Jun. “The idea is to build a bridge between cities with music and art.” He says, “I started this in Clarksville, and will be working closely with people in those communities and others as well.”

Jun is a fixture in Clarksville’s music scene as a performer, host of the ‘Tap the Mic’ open mic show at Revel House for the last year, and many other aforementioned talents. He’s also hilarious!

To say this man is living the dream would be an understatement. To have all these services in one space that adhere to his talents that once faced the world separately and are now all right here. Pretty cool.

In addition to all the things mentioned, this place also has an office and a kitchen.. The place is legit! Whether you are looking for professional photos and head-shots, music video or commercials, any kind of film and music production, Blinker Light Fluid can do it!

They are at 205 East 9th Street, Hopkinsville, KY. Or contact them at 931.919.9874

James Cargill – villemagazine@gmail.com