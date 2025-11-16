Clarksville Obituary: Jeff Burkhart

Clarksville, TN – Jeff Burkhart, age 63, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 14th, 2025. His passing came only days after the loss of his loving, precious mother, Jane Griffy Burkhart, who passed away on November 4th, and following the earlier passing of his dedicated, hardworking father, John Dewey “J.D.” Burkhart, who preceded him in death in 2019.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Hilldale Church of Christ, and again on Wednesday, November 19th, from 9:00am to 11:00am. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am Wednesday at Hilldale Church of Christ with Tay Joslin officiating. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Jeff entered this life on March 16th, 1962, in Clarksville as the cherished son of the late J.D. and Jane Burkhart. A lifelong resident of Montgomery County, he dedicated more than four decades to serving the community he loved. His public service began with Clarksville Gas & Water in 1982, followed by nearly twenty-two years with Clarksville Fire Rescue, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief.

In 2009, he began a twelve-year tenure as a Clarksville City Councilman representing Ward 12, and he continued that calling in state government as the respected State Representative for Tennessee’s 75th District. He also served as President of the Tennessee Home Builders Association in 2015.

Jeff was widely known for his deep compassion, generosity, and unwavering commitment to helping others. He offered sincere encouragement, gentle guidance, and steady support to many throughout the years, often becoming a fatherly figure to those who sought his counsel. He had a gift for recognizing potential in others and helping them stay grounded, focused, and confident. Whether during campaigns, community events, or early mornings at the gym, Jeff shaped lives through patience, kindness, and heartfelt wisdom.

A devout Christian, Jeff lived out his faith quietly and consistently. He never sought recognition for his good works and preferred to help others without expectation of return. He embodied the spirit of Acts 20:35, which teaches, “It is more blessed to give than to receive.” His benevolence, humility, and servant’s heart were evident in both his public work and his private relationships.

Jeff’s warmth, humor, and humble charm made him beloved by many. He had a trademark wit, a down-to-earth nature, and a familiar way of reaching out to those he cared about. He brightened countless days with his thoughtful birthday messages, his check-in phone calls, and the simple but meaningful way he greeted those close to him.

Of all his roles, Jeff most cherished being a son, father, brother, and fiancé. He deeply loved his daughter, Meredith, whose presence brought him immense pride and joy. His fiancée, Cindy Greene, was the light of his life and his closest companion. He treasured his siblings, Phillip and Lisa, and held his extended family and many friends close to his heart.

In addition to his parents, Jeff is preceded in death by his nephew, Jordan Butts.

Survivors include his loving daughter, Meredith Burkhart; his devoted fiancée, Cindy Greene, and her son, Noah Greene; his siblings, Phillip (Virginia) Burkhart and Lisa (Jeff) Fenoseff; as well as several nieces and nephews: Justin Butts, Jeremy (Hannah) Burkhart, Ben (Brianna) Burkhart, Brittni (Tyler) Tracy, Morgan (Dylan) Stewart, Hunter Burkhart, and Lexie Chapman; and extended family members, colleagues, and countless friends whose lives were profoundly shaped by his kindness, service, and steadfast faith.

Jeff’s passing leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of those who loved him and the community he served so faithfully. His legacy—marked by service, humility, Christian love, and a lifelong devotion to helping others—will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know him.

In lieu of flowers, the Burkhart family kindly suggests making memorial contributions to Feeding America give.feedingamerica.org, and the 917 Society 917society.harnessgiving.org… two of Jeff’s favorite organizations.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.