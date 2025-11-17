Mellencougar Rocks Downtown Commons During Downtown @ Sundown Music Series

Clarksville, TN – Mellencougar, billed as the ultimate John Mellencamp Tribute recently performed at Downtown Commons as part of the venue’s Downtown @ Sundown music series. The band performed spot-on renditions of John Cougar classics – “Jack& Diane”, “Pink Houses”, “Hurts So Good”, and many more.

The family-friendly music series is very popular, with thousands coming out to each event throughout the season, and in recent years, organizers have managed to bring in some of the country’s best bands and top tribute acts.

In the 2025 season lineup, Clarksville music lovers were treated to a slew of tribute bands playing the music of Michael Jackson, Kid Rock, Bon Jovi, the Eagles, Tom Petty, Stevie Wonder, and Pink Floyd.

Organizers invite everyone to enjoy the downtown restaurants or check out the food trucks at the event. For Mellencougar Kadi’s Tacos and More, Smash’n Beef Co., Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream, and TN Kettle Corn were set up on Main Street. The food choices vary from concert to concert. Be sure to keep an eye out for next year’s lineup.

Photo Gallery