Clarksville Obituary: Jacqueline Denise Sisco

Clarksville, TN – Jacqueline Denise Sisco, lovingly known to most as “Jack-Jack,” and to her boys simply as Momma, passed away on November 7th, 2025, at the age of 40 in Bexar County, Texas. She was born on March 12th, 1985, in Clarksville, Tennessee, where she was raised and surrounded by a large and loving family.

Jacqueline was the daughter of Jacqueline Dean Brown and Nathueil Frank Sisco. She is survived by her sisters Juanita Clayman, Nicole Freeman, Tiffanie Self, and Chelsea Rubio; her brothers Steven Self and Zach Brown; and her two sons, Brenden James McWhorter and Christopher Austin McWhorter. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Evan O’Neil “Bubba” McWhorter Jr., whom she longed for and now joins in eternal peace.

After high school, Jacqueline and Evan O’Neil McWhorter Sr. welcomed their three boys. She adored her children deeply, and her heart was never fuller than when she was with them.

Growing up, Jacqueline was a free spirit who embraced adventure wherever she found it. She challenged anything she believed wasn’t right and stood firmly for what she felt mattered. Her laughter, her stubbornness, and her fiery spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Thursday, November 20th, from 11:30am to 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. A service honoring Jacqueline’s life will follow at 1:00pm. Donations are welcome to assist with expenses; any remaining proceeds will be given to her boys.

Jacqueline’s spirit will live on in the memories of those who loved her and in the hearts of her family, who will forever cherish the time they shared with their “Jack-Jack”.