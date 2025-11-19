AAA Research Highlights Advancements and Shortcomings in Pedestrian Braking Technology

Nashville, TN – AAA’s latest research shows major progress in vehicle safety technology. Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) systems now avoid nighttime collisions 60% of the time. That’s up from 0% in 2019.

However, the study also found that high-visibility clothing, like what roadside assistance providers wear, can sometimes interfere with detection at night.

“Technology is improving, but it’s not perfect,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Since detection remains inconsistent, especially for roadside workers, drivers should remain alert and not rely on this technology to intervene when lives are on the line.”

AAA’s simulated tests of pedestrian detection systems sought to answer two core questions:

Has nighttime detection improved since the 2019 evaluation? Does high-visibility clothing enhance detection in both day and night scenarios?

AAA conducted closed-course testing with four vehicles, each traveling at 25 mph and an industry-standard adult pedestrian target (mannequin) which crossed into the path of the vehicles. To evaluate how well the vehicles’ detection systems performed, the mannequin took turns wearing standard clothing and ANSI Class 3 high-visibility gear, which is bright, reflective apparel typically worn by roadside workers to increase visibility in low-light conditions.

Results showed:

Overall, nighttime PAEB impact avoidance improved from 0% in 2019 to 60% in 2025. ANSI Class 3 high-visibility clothing had: Daytime: no negative effect on PAEB performance, avoiding a collision 95% of the time. Nighttime: varied PAEB responses, ranging from improved avoidance to complete loss of detection.

This inconsistency is concerning, especially since over 75% of pedestrian fatalities happen at night, and an average of 23 roadside assistance providers, including tow providers, are struck and killed each year. In 2023, an estimated 7,314 pedestrians were killed, and 68,000 were injured ( NHTSA ). That’s the equivalent of one pedestrian death every 72 minutes.

“Even with advanced safety systems, drivers should never assume the technology will catch everything,” Cooper continued. “It’s essential that drivers stay alert and ready to stop for pedestrians, especially at night when risks are highest.”

AAA urges drivers to:

Stay alert and never rely solely on safety systems.

Use extra caution at night, especially when approaching intersections and crosswalks.

Avoid risky behaviors like speeding, texting, or driving under the influence.

Know your vehicle’s safety features by reading the owner’s manual.

Pedestrians should:

Use sidewalks and crosswalks.

Ensure drivers see you before crossing the street.

Obey traffic signals and stay off phones while walking.

Be extra cautious at night, even when wearing reflective gear.

AAA asks automakers and regulators to continue work to improve PAEB performance in low-light conditions and ensure systems work reliably with all types of clothing. More realistic testing, including nighttime scenarios, is key to saving lives.

