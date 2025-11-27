Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for November 27th – December 1st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of sunshine, chilly temperatures, and occasional precipitation as the Thanksgiving holiday weekend unfolds.

From partly sunny skies on Thursday to a chance of snow and rain on Monday, it will be important to plan accordingly for outdoor gatherings, travel, and seasonal activities. Winds will generally remain light, though gusts may pick up later in the weekend.

Thanksgiving Day will start partly sunny and gradually become sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. Northwest winds will remain light at 5 to 10 mph, providing a crisp but comfortable atmosphere for holiday activities.

Thursday Night will bring clear skies and cooler temperatures, dropping to a low near 23 degrees. Winds from the west-northwest around 5 mph will become calm as the evening progresses, offering a calm and quiet night for residents.

Friday looks sunny throughout the day, with a high near 43 degrees. Winds will begin calm, eventually shifting to the northwest at around 5 mph, making it a pleasant day for outdoor errands or weekend preparations.

Friday Night will turn partly cloudy with a low around 25 degrees. Calm winds will shift to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight, keeping temperatures chilly but manageable for overnight activities.

Saturday will bring a slight chance of snow showers before 9:00am, followed by a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9:00am and noon. After noon, rain showers are more likely, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 47 degrees. South-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph may gust as high as 20 mph, with a 40 percent chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Saturday Night will see more persistent showers, with temperatures falling to around 35 degrees. South-southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph will shift to west-southwest after midnight, with gusts up to 20 mph. Precipitation chances remain high at 90 percent.

Sunday carries a 50 percent chance of showers before noon, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 43 degrees. West winds around 10 mph will become north-northwest in the afternoon, with gusts possibly reaching 20 mph.

Sunday Night will remain mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 24 degrees. North-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will keep the night brisk.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees, while Monday Night brings a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers, with a low around 26 degrees. Residents should stay alert for potential slick spots during early morning travel.

Overall, the upcoming holiday weekend features chilly mornings, mostly cloudy skies at times, and a few periods of precipitation, so planning ahead will ensure a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving for all.