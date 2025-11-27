Clarksville Online Extends Warm Thanksgiving Wishes to Clarksville-Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

Clarksville, TN – As Thanksgiving arrives once again, all of us at Clarksville Online want to take a moment to extend our deepest gratitude to you—our readers, neighbors, and the heart of the Clarksville-Montgomery County community. This season reminds us to pause, reflect, and appreciate the people and places that enrich our lives every day, and we are truly thankful to be part of such a vibrant, supportive, and resilient community.

Clarksville is more than just a growing city—it is a place defined by kindness, generosity, and a unique spirit of togetherness. Whether it’s the volunteers who serve daily with compassion, the local businesses that help our community thrive, or the families that share their stories with us, each of you plays a meaningful role in making Clarksville-Montgomery County a place we are proud to call home.

On this holiday, we also hold close the men and women of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell. Many of you are spending Thanksgiving far from your extended families, fulfilling duties that require sacrifice, strength, and commitment beyond measure. Please know that this community stands with you, appreciates you, and honors both your service and the families who support you. Your courage and dedication safeguard the freedoms that allow us to gather in warmth and peace. For that, we offer our heartfelt thanks.

As we enjoy meals with loved ones, celebrate traditions, and look forward to the season ahead, may we carry forward the values of gratitude, unity, and compassion. Let us remember those who may be experiencing hardship, loneliness, or loss this year and find ways to lift one another up. A small act of kindness—checking on a neighbor, supporting a local charity, or simply sharing a meal—can make a lasting difference.

From our Clarksville Online family to yours, we wish you a Thanksgiving filled with joy, comfort, and meaningful moments. Thank you for allowing us to serve this community and for being a treasured part of our story.

Happy Thanksgiving, Clarksville-Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. May your holiday be warm, safe, and filled with gratitude.