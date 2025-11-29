Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Earns Convincing 66–46 Road Win against Kansas City

Kansas City, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team led by just one point in the fourth quarter, but took the 20-point victory with a 66-46 decision over Kansas City, Saturday, at the Swinney Center.

Double-doubles from Veronaye Charlton and Anovia Sheals highlighted the Governors’ win.

Austin Peay (4-1) took a 4-0 lead to begin the first quarter with baskets by Veronaye Charlton and Anovia Sheals. A free throw by Jim’Miyah Branton, followed by a layup by Kyra Perkins, gave the Govs a 12-6 lead over Kansas City with just two and a half minutes remaining in the first frame.

The Roos got as close as four at 12-8 with a layup by Elauni Bennett, but free throws by Charlton and JaNiah Newell ended the quarter, giving the Govs an 18-10 lead.

A layup by Jade Rucker opened the second frame, giving the APSU a 10-shot lead at 20-10. Despite the Govs striking first, the Roos held the Govs scoreless from 8:40-7:24, allowing them to get within seven at 20-13. A jumper from Sheals ended the Govs’ scoring drought, making it a 22-13 ballgame with seven and a half minutes remaining in the first half.

The two teams traded shots, but a jumper from Branton and a three-pointer by Rucker gave the Govs their largest lead of the afternoon at 30-18. Back-to-back baskets from Emani Bennett shortened the Roos’ deficit to eight at 30-22, but a jump shot by Sheals ended the first half with the Govs leading 32-22.

The Roos opened the third quarter by getting within six at 34-28 with back-to-back baskets by Bennett. The two teams exchanged baskets, but the Govs built their lead back to 10 at 40-30 with three and a half minutes remaining. The Roos held the Govs scoreless for the remainder of the third quarter, as they managed to cut their deficit to four at 40-36 headed into the final frame.

The Roos began the final frame with a 5-2 run to get within one at 42-41. The Govs held the Roos scoreless from 8:29 to 2:42, allowing them to build their lead to 12 at 53-41. A three-pointer by Bennett cut the Roos ‘ deficit to nine at 53-44, but that would be the Roos’ final field-goal of the game, as a three-pointer by Rucker ended the game, giving the Govs the 66-46 win.

The Difference

Fourth quarter efficiency. The Roos got within one of the Governors at 42-41with eight and a half minutes remaining, but the Govs shot 66.7 percent from the field and 100 percent from the charity stripe to outscore the Roos 26-10 in the fourth frame.

Inside The Box Score

Veronaye Charlton (19pts, 10 rebs) and Anovia Sheals (10pts, 13 rebs) both had a double-double.

This was Charlton and Sheals’ first double-double of the season.

Charlton also led with five assists, and Sheals led with two blocks.

Jade Rucker and Jim’Miyah Branton had 10 points each.

The APSU Govs’ 39 rebounds were their most since the team’s 59 against Sewanee, November 4th.

The Austin Peay State University shot a season high 83.3 percent from the charity stripe, making 10-of-12 shots.

Follow The APSU Govs

The Govs held the Roos to a 29.6 field-goal percentage, which was the lowest allowed by the team since they held Sewanee to 22.0 on November 4th.The Governors outscored the Roos 21-8 from turnovers, 34-24 from the paint, 13-2 off fast breaks, and 27-8 from the bench.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.