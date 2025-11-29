Austin Peay State University’s Ben Grandchamp Shares Journey of Fitness, Focus, and Career Direction

Clarksville, TN – When senior kinesiology major Ben Grandchamp first stepped onto the Austin Peay State University (APSU) campus, he wasn’t entirely sure where his path would lead.

Fitness had always been central to his life. He was already working as a personal trainer in high school, following in the footsteps of his fitness-minded family, but college was a leap he hadn’t always envisioned for himself.

Today, that leap has transformed into a journey defined by discipline, growth, and achievement. From winning a first-place finish at the Clash of the Krakens strongman competition in Maine this summer to earning the coveted Ricondo badge at ROTC Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Grandchamp is building a résumé as strong as his grip on a keg press.

The Clash of the Krakens wasn’t even on his radar until just 10 days before the event. But Grandchamp, already a dedicated weightlifter, threw himself into preparation. The contest featured challenges ranging from keg cleans and presses and a boat pull to a grueling last-man-standing barrel deadlift starting at 450 pounds. He faced them all with the kind of determination that has come to define his approach.

“I’d never done one before, but I trained pretty consistently, so I felt somewhat prepared,” he said. “And I had extra motivation. My brother won his first competition at 22, so I had to win mine at 21.”

That drive paid off. Grandchamp walked away as champion of the novice division, proving to himself that his discipline and training could carry him to the top.

A Summer of Contrasts

The victory in Maine was only the start of his summer. Days later, Grandchamp swapped lifting barrels for marching through the Kentucky heat at Cadet Summer Training (CST) in Fort Knox.

Finding His Place at Austin Peay State University

“It was one long line after another — weapons training, land navigation, leadership evaluations,” he said. “Graduating CST is pass/fail, but I wanted more than that. Earning the Ricondo badge pushed me to go the extra mile, literally.”That extra effort sets him apart nationally, moving him higher onOrder of Meritshaping his future as a commissioned officer.

Grandchamp’s story at APSU began with a visit to his brother, James, who was then stationed at Fort Campbell. What he found in Clarksville was a university with a strong ROTC program and a kinesiology degree that aligned perfectly with his passion.

“I was excited to find out I could basically get a degree in working out,” he laughed.

But once on campus, the coursework expanded his vision beyond the gym. Labs in exercise physiology, fitness assessment, and anatomy challenged him to see the science behind performance.

“Ben is enthusiastic about learning, especially when he applies the material to a sport he enjoys playing, such as hockey or he is learning about his own fitness levels, such as cardiorespiratory fitness,” said Amanda Estep, assistant professor of health and human performance. “He is also always ready to participate in a friendly game of kickball.”

Outside the classroom, ROTC has provided structure and accountability. Grandchamp admits that as a freshman, it was easy to skip the occasional workout or show up late. Now, preparing for a career as an officer, he embraces the rigor.

“When it comes to demonstrating growth and growing into one’s potential, Grandchamp is a model cadet,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Ervin, a military science instructor at APSU.

Lessons in Discipline and Growth

Grandchamp’s path hasn’t been flawless. Like many college students, he faced moments of immaturity in his early years. But those missteps became turning points.

“I realized if I was going to do this, I had to do it all the way,” he said. “The Army offers unmatched job security, but more importantly, it gave me a chance to push myself to be better.”

That competitive streak shows up everywhere — from ROTC drills and the hockey team to his work at a Maine lumberjack show, where he competes in axe throwing, log rolling, and hot saw races each summer. Whether training, performing, or studying, Grandchamp chases the thought of an opponent somewhere doing more.

Looking Ahead

As he prepares to graduate in 2026, Grandchamp is considering branching into intelligence or infantry, but he also dreams of becoming a strength coach in the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program, following in his brother’s footsteps.

For now, he’s focused on making the most of his senior year at Austin Peay, a place where he says he found both community and purpose.

“APSU gave me the tools, the mentorship, and the structure to turn my passion into something bigger,” he said. “I’m grateful for that. It’s helping me reach goals I never thought I’d achieve.”

About APSU ROTC

Austin Peay State University’s ROTC battalion, the Governor’s Guard, is an eight-time recipient of the prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Award, recognizing it as one of the top ROTC battalions in the nation. Part of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the program prepares students for service and leadership in the U.S. Army while offering unmatched opportunities to build character, discipline, and resilience.