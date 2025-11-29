Clarksville Obituary: Thomas Edmond Pritzl

Clarksville, TN – Visitation for Thomas Edmond Pritzl, 61, of Oak Grove, KY, will be on December 1st, 2025, from 11:00am until 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.

Thomas was born on February 6th, 1964 in Fort Benning, GA to Noel and Gisela Pritzl. He passed away on November 27th, 2025. Thomas was a talented and hardworking man who excelled at many things. He had a natural gift for painting and drawing and enjoyed spending time on creative projects.

He loved taking his motorcycle out for rides in the country and was always up for a trip to the casino. Known as a true jack of all trades, Thomas worked as a mechanic, plumber, and handyman. There wasn’t much he couldn’t fix. He spent many quiet hours in his shed where he repaired things, worked with wood, and took pride in getting jobs done with his own hands.

One of the memories he talked about most was the father-son trip he took to Alaska in 2010, where they went salmon fishing and made memories he held onto for the rest of his life. Thomas will be remembered for his skills, his independence, and the many practical ways he helped others throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, Noel and Gisela Pritzl, he is survived by his loving wife, Connie Pritzl, sons, Eric Pritzl and Michael Pritzl, and daughter, Brandy Pritzl, several grandchildren, sister, Donna M Wyatt, and step-children, Christopher Hulse, Fredrick Wyman, Cynthia Hulse, and Barbara Black.

