28 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Respond to Multi-Vehicle Wreck with Injuries on Martin Luther King...
News

Clarksville Police Respond to Multi-Vehicle Wreck with Injuries on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at Memorial Drive

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is responding to a four-vehicle crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) near the intersection of Memorial Extension. The crash occurred at approximately 11:15am and has resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes.

One vehicle rolled over, and an occupant is currently being extricated by Clarksville Fire Rescue. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route until the roadway reopens.

Previous article
APSU Highlights How Artificial Intelligence Can Stretch Holiday Gift Budgets
Next article
House Speaker Mike Johnson, John Rose, and State Leaders Unite in Clarksville for Matt Van Epps Campaign
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information