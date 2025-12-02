Clarksville Police Respond to Multi-Vehicle Wreck with Injuries on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at Memorial Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is responding to a four-vehicle crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway (76 Connector) near the intersection of Memorial Extension. The crash occurred at approximately 11:15am and has resulted in the closure of the westbound lanes.

One vehicle rolled over, and an occupant is currently being extricated by Clarksville Fire Rescue. The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route until the roadway reopens.