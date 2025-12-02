House Speaker Mike Johnson, John Rose, and State Leaders Unite in Clarksville for Matt Van Epps Campaign

Clarksville, TN – A star-studded line up of Republican leaders were in Clarksville last night to encourage voters to cast their ballots for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District candidate Republican Matt Van Epps, in an effort to put him over the top in a special election that has become a closer-than-expected race with Democrat hopeful Aftyn Behn.

Those in attendance ranged from Senator Bill Powers and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden to Congressman and Gubernatorial candidate John Rose, RNC Chairman Joe Gruters and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Van Epps, Johnson and their entourage made numerous stops throughout District 7, including Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and at some locations President Donald Donald Trump joined the get-out-the-vote rally via speakerphone.

Joe Gruters said, “We’ve had seven or eight campaign rallies today and each of them was packed. It shows that the people of TN care. It shows the energy and enthusiasm that people have for this candidate. Together we can win, and it all starts tonight. Get everybody you know to get out and vote. … Let’s send Matt Van Epps to Congress.”

“… I want to tell you there have been many times throughout my life, and I’m sure some of you have shared this experience, when you think it really doesn’t matter if I go vote. It doesn’t make a difference. It’s not going to change anything. Well folks, that is just not true. This election exemplifies that. It matters so very much that you all come out tomorrow and send Matt Van Epps across the finish line to victory.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson spoke for a few moments and then introduced Van Epps. WE are the strongest, most successful, most powerful, most benevolent nation that has ever been known to man, and the reason is that we are built on very firm foundations. Ronald Reagan said freedom in not inherited in the bloodstream.

“It has to be fought for, thanks Matt, it has to be protected and taught and passed along to the next generation, so that they will know the same liberty, opportunity and security that too many of us have too often taken for granted. We don’t take if for granted and that’s why were going to fight. Turnout tomorrow makes all the difference. It’s a special election, we’ve got to get out.”

Matt Van Epps began by saying that he was truly honored and humbled by Johnson’s remarks. “It has been an honor to spend the day with Speaker Johnson, an amazing leader and a true patriot. Im honored to be here tonight in what we call our home turf, Clarksville. CMC means so much to me having served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, having deployed eight times to combat with that unit. My brother was here at the same time, serving in the 101st Airborne Division. This community took care of us. You all welcomed us back. You took care of us in the hardest of times. I am so grateful for that. Montgomery County is incredible. This is a community of true patriots, of true servants, of great businesses, of farmers and families, and that’s what we are fighting for. We’re fighting for families, faith and freedom.”

Photo Gallery